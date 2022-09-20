Pillr reimagines how IT teams and service providers build and maintain cybersecurity operations programs

/EIN News/ -- The company formally launches its flagship product—the Pillr platform—with a commitment to upleveling what’s possible in security operations for organizations of all sizes.



WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a part of its formal product launch, today Pillr unveiled its new brand and on-platform experience. The company’s refreshed aesthetic encompasses its standard for developing accessible security solutions—a standard that’s realized on the Pillr platform. Pillr is a cybersecurity operations solution designed and engineered to address the evolving demands of IT teams and service providers. The platform integrates with over 450 cybersecurity services and tools and is supported by an always-on collaborative cybersecurity operations model.

Today’s launch is bolstered by the company’s bold commitment to develop and support integration with ‘Any service, any tool’ on Pillr.

The company, formerly known as novaSOC, is seeking to push the bounds of conventional cybersecurity messaging and visual standards. “We want to deliver an end-to-end user experience that’s as dynamic as its users,” explains Pillr Chief Marketing Officer Alexandra Matthiesen of the brand and product initiative.

“Today, much of what you’ll encounter in the cybersecurity industry looks, sounds, and reads the same,” says Matthiesen. “There’s a lot of outdated imagery and language—think armor and birds of prey—and it’s often centered in overbold messaging that fails to align to actual human interests and needs.”

“We want to cut the FUD and hyperbole, and we’re making it happen with Pillr—a brand that reflects the people and personalities of our users; it’s aware and dynamic—just like them—and it’s designed to be extensible across the entirety of their product experience,” affirms Matthiesen.

This goal of extensibility is reiterated by Pillr Chief Science Officer, Adam Gray, who explains, “We are committed to advancing with our users—and being a driver for advancement in their cybersecurity programs; Pillr functionality and the on-platform experience is continually evolving to incorporate their current security needs, with an eye on the future.”

The advancement of Pillr is also supported by the company’s central partners. “Pillr has built a leading reputation for their impressive security technology with Pax8 partners,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer, Pax8. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Pillr to enable managed security providers to detect security vulnerabilities and suspicious activity so that we can keep SMBs protected from cyberattacks.”

“As we expand what’s possible on Pillr, we’re simultaneously expanding our Pillr security operations team—an effort we hope will come to life in our growing Wichita headquarters,” says Pillr Chief Executive Officer, Paul Anderson. “We are dedicated to shifting peoples’ perspectives on talent and where it’s found,” states Anderson. “Having been in this business for over 25 years, we see incredible untapped potential in Wichita,” explains Anderson.

About Pillr

Pillr is a product of the Novacoast software development division—a team with over 20 years of experience engineering advanced cybersecurity solutions, in a company with a 26-year history in the industry. For additional information on Pillr, venture to pillrplatform.com and check out the company and its people on LinkedIn and Twitter at @PillrPlatform.



