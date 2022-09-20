BrainsWay CEO Christopher von Jako Named Honorary Chair of NAMIWalks Silicon Valley

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a world leader in advanced and noninvasive treatment for brain disorders, announced that its President and CEO, Christopher von Jako, PhD, was named an honorary cochair of NAMIWalks Silicon Valley. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) organizes NAMIWalks Your Way events around the country each year to increase mental health awareness, build community, and help raise funds for programs. The Silicon Valley Walk will be Saturday, October 1, 2022.



“I am honored to be part of this extremely important event, which aligns with BrainsWay’s goal of raising awareness about mental illness and increasing access to mental health resources. I am inspired by the work NAMI does for mental health around the country, and I am looking forward to joining forces at the NAMI Silicon Valley walk,” said Dr. von Jako.

He added, “NAMI Walks are wonderful opportunities to meet patients, families, and providers to hear their stories, and work together for a brighter future. I encourage everyone in Silicon Valley to participate in the Walk, taking steps as a community to improve mental healthcare for all.”

Rovina Nimbalkar, Executive Director of NAMI Santa Clara County, said, “We are honored to have Christopher von Jako as our honorary chair for NAMIWalks Silicon Valley and we are excited about our collaboration with BrainsWay. NAMIWalks Silicon Valley is our biggest fundraiser, and after two years we are going to walk in person. The last two years have been particularly difficult for people with a mental health diagnosis, and we walk to honor them and to create awareness for mental illness.”

The October 1 event will be in San Jose’s History Park from 9:00am – 1:00pm PST. In addition to Dr. von Jako, members of the mental health team of the San Francisco Giants will speak at the event, including Drew Robinson, Dr. Emily Payette, Minor League Mental Health Coordinator, and Dr. Shana Alexander, Director of Mental Health, Wellness, and EAP. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Click here to register for the event.



About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.BrainsWay.com .

Media Contact:

Meghan Laska

610-212-0125

Meghan.Laska@BrainsWay.com