Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,230 in the last 365 days.

Tenable Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Patricia Grant to Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure Management company, today announced that it has appointed Patricia Grant to Chief Information Officer (CIO). As the leader of the IT organization, Grant will drive digital transformation, innovation and modernization to support the company’s ambitious business objectives.

Grant has dedicated nearly 30 years in the high-tech industry to building, optimizing and leading transformations across IT. Grant joins Tenable from ServiceNow, where she was the vice president of digital technology operations, leading multiple transformational initiatives for both employees and customers. During her tenure, Grant built the “Women in Tech” program–an internal mentorship group dedicated to empowering women in the industry, and served as a mentor and advocate. Prior to ServiceNow, she worked at Symantec for 11 years and PeopleSoft, an Oracle Company, for nearly nine years.

“Patricia joins Tenable at a pivotal moment for the company,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and chief executive officer, Tenable. “Patricia’s proven track record of building high-functioning programs will help further accelerate our growth and profitability.”

“Tenable is at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, supported by passionate people committed to our work, teams and customers,” said Grant, “I’m excited to join Tenable and help translate the company’s vision and strategies into transformational action, driving efficiency and innovation.”

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure Management company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tenable Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Patricia Grant to Chief Information Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.