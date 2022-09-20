Capital Bank Lending Manager Wins American Bankers Association “George Bailey Award”

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A., is pleased to announce that Community Lending Branch Manager Lola Pol has won one of the highest awards in the banking industry—the ABA Foundation’s 2022 George Bailey Distinguished Service Award.



Named after the community banker hero of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the George Bailey Award is given to a non-CEO bank employee who demonstrates outstanding initiative, performs highly effective work and inspires others. George Bailey Award winners go above and beyond to serve their banks, their colleagues, their industry and especially their communities.

“It’s a great honor to win this prestigious award,” says Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Bank, N.A. “Lola’s tireless effort to helping low-to-moderate income homebuyers achieve homeownership really embodies our commitment to community lending.”

Pol takes a very hands-on approach with homebuyers, investing time to understand their circumstances, often coaching homebuyers over the course of two years to get them into position to build credit and qualify for a mortgage. Adds Barry, “Her work doesn’t stop there as she also works with various government grant agencies and not for profits, working through complex requirements, to help her clients build their down payment and close on their home.”

As a community centric bank, Capital Bank supports both businesses and individuals—helping to build and meet business needs and meet personal goals for home ownership. “Lola Pol and her team personify the Bank’s commitment to business and community—and we’re very lucky to have them at Capital Bank.” Lola Pol will receive the George Bailey Distinguished Service Award at the annual American Bankers Association meeting in October with 1300+ of her peers in attendance.

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at June 30, 2022. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.”

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com