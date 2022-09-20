Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Signs Three Distribution Partners in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska

The Company expands market presence of its Ooh La Lemin beverages to new states

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, FL, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with three new distribution partners in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Kona Gold has been focused on bringing its beverage portfolio to the West Coast of the United States, recently signing distribution partners in California and Nevada. With the addition of Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, the Company will be making a big market push in the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 with its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades.

Kona Gold announced earlier this year that its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be going into modular sets in Walmart stores in select states. With the addition of Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, Ooh La Lemin will now be going into modular space in approximately 600 stores. Those stores are located in Alaska, California, Minnesota, Nevada, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin. Rollout to these stores will begin next month.

"I'm excited to share with our shareholders that we have signed three new distribution partners on the West Coast of the U.S.," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "We recently hired Brett Catanzaro as our West Region Territory Manager and he has already made a huge impact with our West Coast expansion. We continue to add seasoned beverage professionals to our team, which is paying off in dividends. We are growing the markets that we are currently in and expanding to new markets at a rapid pace and our team is executing exceptionally well."

Clark added, "We will be exhibiting at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas next month, where we had great success last year networking, finding new distribution partners, and finding new products for our own distribution company. We anticipate this year to be a more successful showing than the previous year."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution LLC, posted record monthly revenue in August. Gold Leaf Distribution posted approximately $348,000 in sales. The increase in sales has been fueled by a culmination of expanding the Company's sales team, adding new products, and consumer demand. Gold Leaf expects to see continued growth throughout the rest of the year as it continues to have record revenue growth in 2022.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

