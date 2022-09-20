Embarc Collective and ReliaQuest Team Up to Host Florida’s Premiere Women Investor Program, The Glaring Gap Summit

Embarc launches partnership with ReliaQuest to set a new standard for supporting startups in Florida’s booming entrepreneurial community

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embarc Collective , Florida’s fastest-growing startup hub helping founders build bold, scalable, thriving companies, today announced a partnership with ReliaQuest , a force multiplier of security operations. Together, they’ll partner on Florida’s premiere women investor training program, The Glaring Gap Summit, and create opportunities for its 125+ member startups to work with ReliaQuest’s business expertise.



ReliaQuest, one of the few local companies to surpass the coveted $1 billion unicorn valuation, works with Fortune 1000 companies all over the world. Serving as the chair of the Embarc Collective Board, ReliaQuest founder and CEO, Brian Murphy, led the Strategy + Leadership Summit in 2021, an annual event exclusively for Embarc Collective members to plan for the growth of their businesses. Now, ReliaQuest is investing even more into the tech community by sponsoring Embarc Collective’s 3rd Annual Glaring Gap Summit.

“The leadership at ReliaQuest has given our membership unparalleled access to their teams and serves as an example for how to build a high-growth technology company in Florida,” said Lakshmi Shenoy, CEO of Embarc Collective. “This partnership will be an invaluable resource for Embarc Collective member companies looking to scale and build their businesses in the Tampa Bay area. We’re thrilled to offer even more resources to our members from one of Florida’s best-known company successes.”

The partnership provides Embarc Collective members with the following:

ReliaQuest Performance Center @ Embarc Collective: A revamped events space branded by ReliaQuest to showcase the growth and engagement of ReliaQuest with the local startup community. This event space is projected to host over 150 technology and entrepreneurship-focused events in 2022. Glaring Gap Summit: Sponsored by ReliaQuest, the Glaring Gap Summit , Florida’s premiere women’s investor event, will convene 50 women––from college students to accredited investors––for a three-day intensive training on the foundations of startup investing led by Angela Lee, Founder of 37 Angels. Engagement Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Via Embarc Collective’s Corporate Advisory Council.



“Building a company is one of the hardest things to do. Having the world-class resources of Embarc Collective will ensure that more companies can succeed in Florida,” said Brian Murphy, CEO and founder of ReliaQuest. “ReliaQuest is honored to partner with a founder-focused organization like Embarc Collective that offers top-rated individualized support to facilitate growth and enhance the bustling startup ecosystem in the Tampa Bay region and across Florida.”

Embarc Collective continues to make inroads with Tampa-based startups. It’s become Florida’s fastest-growing startup hub and has surpassed 125 member startups, doubling its membership since the start of 2020.

About Embarc Collective

Embarc Collective is a nonprofit startup hub helping founders in the Tampa Bay region build bold, scalable, thriving companies. Embarc Collective offers hands-on support driven by the unique goals and needs of each member startup at its 32,000 square-foot office in downtown Tampa. Member companies receive customized, ongoing coaching and support from startup veterans to help propel member companies’ growth. Embarc Collective works with a growing roster of over 125 early-stage startups and is the fastest-growing startup hub in Florida.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest, the force multiplier of security operations, increases visibility, reduces complexity, and manages risk with its cloud native security operations platform, GreyMatter. ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter is built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service anywhere in the world, anytime of the day, by bringing together telemetry from tools and applications across cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud architectures. Hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations trust ReliaQuest to operationalize security investments, ensuring teams focus on the right problems while closing visibility and capability gaps to proactively manage risk and accelerate initiatives for the business. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with multiple global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com.



