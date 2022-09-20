Submit Release
Sandbox Launches Coolmath Coding to Teach Kids How to Code

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandbox & Co will further accelerate the expansion of its portfolio of award-winning digital products for kids with the launch of Coolmath Coding.

For $4.99 per month, children can learn to code via Minecraft mods and Roblox games, utilizing a beginner-friendly drag-and-drop code editor.

Coolmath Coding provides all the tools and tutorials to write Java code to create Minecraft games or to write Lua code to create custom Roblox games. With over 100 hours of fun video tutorials, children will learn in immersive environments that they can then play with their friends.

"Our goal is to continue to bring families and educators the best digital experiences in a safe environment. By combining 21st-century skill sets with cutting-edge technology, gamification, and personalization, we hope to create a world where everyone is empowered to learn," said Abhi Arya, Founder & President of Sandbox Kids & Gaming. "The launch of Coolmath Coding allows us to teach our audience of Coolmath Games players to become the next generation of game developers."

Along with the rapid growth of Coolmath Games and recent acquisitions of children's learning platform Playkids, Coolmath Coding is another way that Sandbox & Co is strengthening its presence in the digital learning space.

About Sandbox & Co www.sandboxandco.com
Sandbox is a London-based millennial education company with engaging online products and services that make learning fun. At the intersection of the digital, learning and media industries, Sandbox brands embrace technological advancements, focus on globally relevant core subjects that center on families' interests and help develop 21st-century skills. Sandbox & Co represents and strategically operates the Sandbox-controlled and invested entities - a suite of 17 brands, most of which are leaders in their own segment and have won several awards. These brands are aligned to three verticals: Sandbox Gaming, Sandbox Kids and Sandbox Learning. Sandbox's brands include Code Kingdoms, CoolMathGames, Curious World, Edujoy, Fact Monster, Family Education, Funbrain, InfoPlease, Hopster, Kidomi, Leiturinha, PlayKids, Poptropica, TeacherVision, Teachit, Tellmewow and Tinybop. Sandbox is committed to providing an unparalleled ecosystem of edutainment products, and currently reaches over 60 million children, their millennial parents, and teachers.

Contact Information:
Agnes Lesti
Communications and Partnerships Manager
a.lesti@sandboxkids.io

