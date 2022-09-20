Sopheon Redefines Innovation Management with the Launch of Acclaim Line of SaaS Offerings

Three new products enable users to save time and make better decisions in dealing with innovation, product, and project challenges

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the leading international provider of software and services for Innovation Management , today announced the launch of Acclaim™, three software-as-a-service (SaaS) products designed to maximize performance across the ideas, product, and project spectrum. Sopheon’s comprehensive innovation management offerings cover the full scope of jobs that product, innovation, and project professionals need to accomplish their objectives. Sopheon keeps everyone in an organization, from the CEO to team members, working together to bring the right products and innovations to market, faster.

Three new dynamic Acclaim solutions—Acclaim Ideas (formerly Solverboard), Acclaim Projects (formerly ROI Blueprints), and Acclaim Products—each offers unique capabilities and benefits, delivering comprehensive collaboration from the front end of innovation to delivery. These new products give individuals responsible for idea generation, product management, and project management tighter control and an improved ability to make better, data-driven decisions. Sopheon makes it easy for organizations to get started by offering free versions of the Acclaim offerings, as well as paid subscriptions that deliver more advanced features and functionality.

Acclaim Ideas

Acclaim Ideas accelerates outcomes for innovation leaders and product managers who are focused on the front end of the innovation process. Simply collecting ideas at the start of the innovation life cycle is not good enough. Success requires selecting and bringing forward the best ideas and concepts to drive through the rest of the innovation and product life cycle. Acclaim Ideas users find, align, test, and learn to drive the best options forward to meet a company’s strategic outcomes.

Acclaim Projects

Acclaim Projects empowers product, innovation, and project managers to deliver projects on time and on budget. Acclaim Projects provides an integrated change management workflow, real-time project health scores, and detailed resource management information that informs project life cycle decisions.

Acclaim Products

Acclaim Products enables product, brand, and innovation managers to stay in control of goals, progress, and day-to-day work. Acclaim Products gives product and innovation professionals the answers they need to keep stakeholders informed, monitor product performance, plan future products, and make data-informed decisions.

“Innovation is indispensable to an organization’s long-term success,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “Technology advances and the global sustainability movement are adding to the pressures on today’s managers, who are constantly seeking ways to deliver better products and processes. The launch of the Acclaim offerings furthers Sopheon’s vision to help executives, team leaders, and individual contributors improve their productivity and actively engage in driving innovation forward. Sopheon is uniquely positioned to help companies achieve exceptional long-term growth and profitability through sustainable innovation.”

In the past nine months, Sopheon has acquired ROI Blueprints and Solverboard. The new Acclaim offerings will integrate those technologies and functionalities with Accolade®, Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management software. Together, Sopheon's new cloud product offerings mitigate risk by providing accountability, visibility, and control to tie strategy to the successful execution of an organization's innovation life cycle.

To learn more about how Sopheon empowers executives, leaders, and team members involved with innovation and product development to embrace change, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.

To experience the power of the Acclaim™ offerings, visit Acclaim Ideas, Acclaim Projects and Acclaim Products.

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon (LON: SPE) provides complete Innovation Management software and services to help customers achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade and Acclaim offerings deliver unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and product development life cycle. Sopheon’s leadership in innovation management was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets™ report on the Innovation Management Market, in which Sopheon was listed in the “Stars” category, the highest recognition. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by more than 250 customers with over 125,000 users in 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Accolade® and Acclaim™ are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

Media Contact

Sopheon

Chloe Shoobridge

Email: Chloe.Shoobridge@sopheon.com