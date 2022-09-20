SRAX to Host the Sequire Renewable Energy and Power Conference on September 29th with Groundbreaking Industry Experts

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that the Sequire Renewable Energy and Power Conference will take place virtually on September 29th, 2022, with a slate of influential industry speakers.



Event: Sequire Renewable Energy & Power Conference

Date: Thursday, September 29th, 2022

Time: 10:00 am ET - 6:00 pm ET

Register: https://sequireenergyandpower.mysequire.com/

Energy and power are two industries that have been electrified with growth over the last few years, with power consumption projected to triple by 2050. Electrification and renewables are also experiencing accelerated growth as living standards improve across the globe.

This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the renewable energy and power sector, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Sequire’s investor base has been invited to the event, which will feature several renewable energy and power focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

The following have been announced as keynote speakers:

Jana Gerber

President, Microgrid North America

Jana Gerber, President of Microgrid North America, is responsible for growing the commercial microgrid business in North America and supporting customers in their sustainability and resilience journeys. In this role, she oversees go-to-market strategies and delivery for the North America region. Throughout her 20-year career at Schneider Electric she has served as the Principal of Sustainability Consulting and Vice President of Building Segments for the Strategic Customers and Segment organization. Jana supports her team in delivering tailored services to help customers’ electrification efforts to build more resilient and sustainable operations. Jana graduated from Washington State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. She resides in Dallas, TX with her husband and two children. At the conference, she will be speaking on microgrids in the era of the new energy landscape.

Vijay Satyal

Energy Markets Manager, Western Resource Advocates

Vijay Satyal brings more than a decade of experience in energy and regulatory policy analysis, renewable energy technologies assessment, and regional Bulk Electric System grid planning assessment. Prior to joining WRA, he was a Senior Policy Advisor at the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC), where he advised WECC’s CEO and the executive management team on WECC-wide environmental policy and regulatory issues. He also played a critical role in helping the executive management team develop strategic responses for the region. Prior to his time at WECC, Vijay was a Senior Policy Analyst at the Oregon Department of Energy, where he held a number of responsibilities, including advising the Governor’s Office on renewable energy and emerging grid technologies. Most recently, he was a Sr. Consultant at Navigant, where he worked directly with utilities to develop strategic compliance processes for NERC reliability standards.

Rodney Raanan

SVP Capital Markets, SRAX

Rodney Raanan has been deeply rooted in the stock market for the last 20 years. He was initially working as a trader at Chimera Securities, managing a multi-million dollar portfolio using long/short strategies. After 4 years, he moved onto Nasdaq and Q4 where he worked with over 100 publicly traded companies, advising clients on IR programs and market activity. Rodney has deep experience consulting on specific IR programs including: shareholder analysis, targeting, corporate access, ESG, board reporting, and activism. Additionally, he worked directly with product teams behind flagship SaaS applications such as IR Insight and Q4 Desktop, while serving as the sole Equity Strategist at Q4, passing all 3 levels of the CMT (Chartered Market Technician) designation. This prestigious certification allows Rodney to deploy his keen expertise of in-depth chart analysis to decipher where investors are buying/selling stock. His keynote will be an energy and power market update.

Matt Fry

Senior Policy Manager, Great Plains Institute

Matt Fry joined the Great Plains Institute in August 2021 as the State and Regional Policy Manager, supporting the Carbon Management program. Matt has over 20 years of experience in natural resource management, regulation, and policy, in both the public and private sectors. Matt served as a Senior Policy Advisor to Wyoming Governor, Matt Mead, where he focused on natural resource, energy, and CCUS policy. Additionally, he developed and managed the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative (WPCI), which is a project that authorized a statewide network of pipeline corridors in Wyoming. This is intended to facilitate deployment of CO2 pipeline infrastructure in order to incentivize CCUS project deployment.

Devin Hartman

Director, Energy and Environmental Policy at R Street Institute

Devin Hartman is director of Energy and Environmental Policy at the R Street Institute. He leads a team that brings a pragmatic and analytically sound pro-market perspective to energy and environmental policy. He rejoined R Street in 2020 after serving as the president and CEO of the Electricity Consumers Resource Council (ELCON), which is the national association of large industrial users of electricity. He represented large consumers on the Members Representatives Committee of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation from 2019-2020. Before ELCON, Devin established R Street’s electricity policy program in 2016 based on principles of market competition, consumer choice, and good governance. He has previously worked for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and various energy and environmental policy nonprofit organizations.

“With the Energy Transition underway, all eyes are on renewables. We’re excited to bring together the best and the brightest in the field to explore the future of global energy,” said Morgan Fogg, Vice President of Community & Events at SRAX.

More influential industry experts and companies are expected to be added to the event soon. Keep an eye on the conference website for updates: https://sequireenergyandpower.mysequire.com/

VetaNova Inc. is the sponsor of this event.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

