Associa Minnesota To Host Free Board Member Orientation Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota believes that an educated HOA board is a successful board. That’s why they are hosting a free virtual webinar to help new and experienced community board members better understand the role of the board as well as individual duties and responsibilities. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will also familiarize attendees with the board management process to help them better understand, navigate, and manage the process.

The virtual board member orientation will cover the role of the board of directors, the role of the management company and community manager, vendor contracts, homeowners’ association insurance, budgeting, and a high-level overview of community finances. An open forum question and answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What: Free Virtual Board Member Orientation

Who: Eric Gronli, CMCA®, Community Director

Associa Minnesota

Heather Breuer, Community Manager

Associa Minnesota

When: Thursday, September 22 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: To RSVP for this free virtual event please click here.

