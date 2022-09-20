Submit Release
Galaxy Gaming® to Showcase Their Table Games For Everyone, Everywhere at Global Gaming Expo 2022

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology will unveil innovative new content and technology at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) from October 11-13 in booth #4016.

“We’re thrilled to be exhibiting at G2E this year. The expo is a great opportunity for our team to meet face to face with our customers and show them what we’ve been working on,” shared Todd Cravens, President and CEO at Galaxy Gaming. “You are going to see the result of us focusing on what we do best, industry-leading table management and progressive solutions, world-famous and brand-new table game content, and delivering that premium content across diverse channels.”

Those game-changing table games and solutions will be on display showcasing Galaxy’s commitment to building thrilling table games for everyone, everywhere. This omni-channel approach results in a portfolio of games, side bets, displays, and progressives that excite guests on the casino floor, on their mobile devices and desktop, and beyond.

A preview of the new content and technology launching at G2E will be released soon. To stay up-to-date visit www.galaxygaming.com/G2E.

About Galaxy Gaming
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Offering games that are proven to perform, developed by gaming experts, and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is also the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

