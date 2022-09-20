Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,082 in the last 365 days.

PM Consulting Group Named by Washington Business Journal as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Greater Washington, DC, Area

PMCG’s Ranking Will Be Announced Oct. 21, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, has been named to the 2022 Washington Business Journal’s (WBJ’s) list of the fastest-growing companies in the greater Washington, DC, area.

This is the first year PMCG is on the list with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of more than 213 percent. The full rankings will be announced on Oct. 21, 2022.

Each year, hundreds of companies complete the WBJ survey, including federal contractors, real estate companies, mortgage lenders, cybersecurity firms, and more. The list identifies the top 50 companies across the greater DC area that navigated a pandemic and economic uncertainties and still saw extraordinary revenue growth between 2021 and 2022.

To qualify, companies must be locally headquartered and privately owned, having no parent company.

“This recognition is entirely because of the PMCG team,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “The team’s extraordinary dedication in helping our customers achieve their missions fuels our business and allows the company to thrive.”

PMCG continues to grow and recently announced several new senior executive team members. The company plans to expand services with the financial backing and strategic support from Enlightenment Capital, a government market investment firm.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

Contact:
Elizabeth Brophy
Spire Communications for PM Consulting Group
(505) 379-3476
ebrophy@spirecomm.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

PM Consulting Group Named by Washington Business Journal as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Greater Washington, DC, Area

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.