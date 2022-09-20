OuterFactor launches OnGuard for IntelliSkin line of screen protectors
OuterFactor™, built-for-business mobile device accessory manufacturer, expanded its OnGuard™ screen protector offering adding Built-for-RAM® IntelliSkin® line,
Standard screen protectors are sometimes incompatible with the IntelliSkin, OuterFactor’s built-for-IntelliSkin solution solves the challenge of providing affordable and reliable screen protection”BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the success of RAM Mounts’ IntelliSkin and GDS® technology to enable workflow and productivity, users can now ensure total device protection when adding an OnGuard for IntelliSkin screen protector from OuterFactor. Most standard screen protectors are incompatible with the GDS IntelliSkin.
OuterFactor’s OnGuard for IntelliSkin screen protectors are designed to install with the IntelliSkin already on the device. OnGuard for IntelliSkin screen protectors are available in 9H hardness tempered glass as well as high-quality PET for environments such as food processing where glass cannot be used.
“Most enterprise devices are deployed on a two-year lifecycle, and companies look to sell back end-of-life devices when doing a device refresh. A damaged screen is the fastest way to decrease the residual value of a mobile device. It can cost hundreds of dollars in residual value, so protecting your mobile device with an OuterFactor screen protector reduces your total cost of ownership. We’re excited to bring this solution to the GDS IntelliSkin family of products” says Conor Macfarlane, CEO of OuterFactor.
OuterFactor’s OnGuard screen protectors are available in a variety of screen treatments to maximize worker productivity and keep both the user and the device safe. OnGuard for IntelliSkin is available in clear, privacy, anti-glare, anti-microbial, and anti-blue light.
“GDS IntelliSkin is the industry’s leading fully integrated mobile device protection and enablement platform. Its integrated charging system protects the device charging port, and ecosystem of accessories enables seamless use from the office to the field. While standard screen protectors are sometimes incompatible with the IntelliSkin, OuterFactor’s built-for-IntelliSkin solution solves the challenge of providing affordable and reliable screen protection” says Andrew DeDonker, Director of Marketing for RAM Mounts.
OuterFactor is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and small business alike. OnGuard screen protectors are available today through authorized OuterFactor partners.
