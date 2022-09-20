Global Digital Map Market will Reach Nearly USD 51.67 Billion, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 16.26 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Continuous advancements in technology

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital map market size is expected to reach USD 51.67 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid revenue growth of the global digital maps market can be attributed to growing proliferation of smartphones and increasing use of digital maps for navigation purposes.

A digital map is an electronic representation of a traditional paper-based map, with similar types of information comprising points of interest, roads, conurbations, and boundaries. However, unlike conventional maps, digital maps enable users to do a host of things with the map, including insertion of additional information such as a path, lane, new road, and use the map to calculate distances.

Advancements in digital mapping technology is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Geographic Information Systems (GIS), LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) can be used to incorporate and process spatial data for applications, ranging from simple mapping to supporting resource exploration; from environmental supervision and management to planning and administration of transportation and telecommunications systems, urban development, utility infrastructures, and land use. Innovative digital map technologies can be effectively used to handle present-day intricate urban problems about optimum utilization of available resources and infrastructure management.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1591

Top 10 Profiled in the Digital Map Market Report:

• TomTom International BV

• Apple Inc

• Collins Bartholomew

• Maxar Technologies

• ESRI

• Google LLC

• Nearmap

• MapData Services

• HERE

• IndoorAtlas

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Solutions

• Services

• Consulting

• Support

• Deployment & Integration

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• GIS

• Lidar

• InSAR

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Tracking & Telematics

• Real Time Location Data Management

• Risk Assessment & Disaster Management

• Geocoding & Geo-positioning

• Route Planning & Optimization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Automotive

• Energy & Utilities

• Mobile Devices

• Retail

• Military & Defense

• Government

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1591

Key Takeaways of the Digital Map Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Digital Map industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Digital Map Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Digital Map Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1591

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.