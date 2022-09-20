Road Closure VT Route 2 St Johnsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 2 in the area of 2176 Portland St is Closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

Troopers are on scene and updates will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.