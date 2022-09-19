Submit Release
TCEQ Expanding Lead Testing in School and Child Care Program with New Online Portal

TCEQ is expanding its free statewide program with a new self-guided and self-paced portal to help eligible schools and childcare centers conduct voluntary sampling and analysis for lead in drinking water.

The Lead Testing in School and Child Care program is focused on providing participants a full self-service portal to assist them in voluntary testing of drinking water for lead. Through the program, TCEQ will offer free sampling materials and laboratory testing, guidance for completing the program, as well as on-going support and schedule reminders for participants to complete the program.

With millions of dollars allocated for the program, financial support for the program is made possible by TCEQ and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).  The program is part of a nationwide effort established by the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act. 

Any Texas public school (K-12) or state-regulated childcare facility is eligible, but priority is given to:

  • Schools and childcare programs in low income or underserved areas, such as schools where at least 50 percent of the children receive free and reduced-price lunch and those who have Head Start programs.
  • Schools and childcare facilities mainly caring for children six years old and younger.
  • Older facilities that are more likely to have pipes and fixtures containing lead.

As part of the new online portal, participants will also receive resources for remediation.

Those interested in early registration or nominating a facility can visit the voluntary lead testing page on the TCEQ website. Questions and comments about this program can be sent to ltscc@tceq.texas.gov.

 

