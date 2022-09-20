Smart Transportation Market will Reach Nearly USD 208.86 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 94.37 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.4%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart transportation market size is expected to reach USD 208.86 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increase in number of on-road vehicles and increasing parking issues globally are driving smart transportation market revenue growth.

Smart transportation uses artificial intelligence and information technology to efficiently manage transportation system. It allows traveling population to be aware of traffic and provide them with safer, better, and more enjoyable place to live and work in. Rapid advancement in technology is adding to the growth of smart transportation market.

Emergence of smart cities is also driving the growth of the market. An efficient, convenient, and reliable transportation system is an important feature of a smart city. It ensures faster response during emergency, cleaner air, and convenient methods to reach destinations. Smart cities have various mobility options such as ride sharing, car sharing, biking, and public transportation, among others. Smart cities include pedestrian walkways and interconnected bikes, which encourage people to leave their vehicles at home more often, resulting in a more sustainable environment.

Moreover, with increase in electric vehicles, cities have to accommodate charging stations to ensure electric vehicle owners can charge easily, thereby, again contributing to overall environment sustainability. As more cities are adopting smart transportation networks to improve standard of living, the market is having increased growth levels.

Top 10 Profiled in the Smart Transportation Market Report:

• Siemens AG

• Thales Group

• Cubic Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Accenture PLC

• Cisco Systems

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• Trapeze Software Group

• TransCore Inc

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Software

• Services

Transportation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Roadways

• Railways

• Airways

• Maritime

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• On-premises

• Cloud

• Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Mobility as a Service

• Route Information and Route Guidance

• Public Transport

• Transit Hubs

• Connected Cars

• Video Management

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

