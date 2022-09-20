Face Recognition Systems Market will Reach USD 13.09 Billion, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 3,766.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.8%, Market Trend – Rise in defense budget

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global face recognition systems market size is expected to reach USD 13.09 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Face recognition systems market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness regarding benefits offered such as authentication, access control, monitoring, indexing, and surveillance maintenance.

Face recognition systems use computer algorithms to pick out specific and distinctive details about a person’s face. These details, such as distance between the eyes or shape of the chin, are converted into mathematical representation, which is then compared to data on other faces collected in face recognition database.

Companies operating in the defense sector are making substantial investments in facial recognition systems to enhance border security by keeping a check on illegal migrants/refugees and terrorists, as well as strengthen security in public areas to prevent any malpractices or riot. Advancements in financial technologies and growing demand for enhanced security by customers of financial institutions are driving market revenue growth. Recently, biometric online banking via facial recognition has gained significant traction in financial institutions. Using facial recognition, security of mobile payment applications or internet banking can be considerably enhanced.

This can be attributed to presence of an authorization identification system that could not be compromised by hackers unlike security based on pin or password.

Top 10 Profiled in the Face Recognition Systems Market Report:

• NEC Corporation

• Cognitec Systems Gmbh

• Nuance Communications

• Daon

• Dell Technologies

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google LLC

• 3M company

• Animetrics

• Aware

• Gemalto

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Security and Law Enforcement

• Healthcare

• Retail & E-commerce

• BFSI

• Automobile and Transportation

• Telecom and IT

• Other End Uses

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Access Control

• Emotion Recognition

• Attendance Tracking and Monitoring

• Web Application

• Business Intelligence

• Photo Indexing and Sorting

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Face Recognition Systems Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Face Recognition Systems industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Face Recognition Systems Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Face Recognition Systems Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

