PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fair in Butler County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is hosting a job fair on September 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 351 New Castle Road, Butler.

The Butler County Maintenance Office is looking to fill a variety of winter positions including equipment operators, radio dispatchers and stock clerk. PennDOT offers competitive wages, a variety of benefits, and the opportunity for full-time or seasonal employment close to home.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the job fair to learn about the various opportunities currently available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications. Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible).

Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov. Seasonal positions are listed as Multi-County, PA. Once an interested party clicks on the job link, it will provide the job description and a list of counties to choose the preferred one(s). CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required for operators. PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Those interested in employment with District 10 can contact the district office at 724-284-8800 or call 724-357-3208 for more information.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

