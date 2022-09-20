Volaris Group Enters Marketing Management Software Vertical with the Acquisition of CrossCap

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group Inc. (“Volaris”) announced that it has acquired Crosscap Media Services Inc. (“CrossCap”) and its subsidiaries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, CrossCap is a leading provider of SaaS enterprise marketing workflow management software used by many major brands. This acquisition provides Volaris with a foothold in the marketing management vertical.



“This is a great opportunity for both Volaris and CrossCap to work together and provide solutions for the martech industry. We are excited to explore how we can support product innovation, talent, and growth to help CrossCap on its journey to expand their reach with enterprise marketing teams,” said Alice Luo, Chief Strategy Officer at Volaris. “It is great to have CrossCap join the Volaris family and I’m looking forward to working with their management team on their growth strategy.”

CrossCap offers solutions for cost-savings and market-share growth, assisting marketers to budget, plan, communicate, and allocate marketing resources for complex multi-channel and omni-channel enterprise organizations. Its product offerings include the Marketing Calendar, Budgeting, Distro, and Promo Planner, allowing its customers to streamline overall marketing processes and gain market share. CrossCap has a strong presence in North America with several enterprise brands and is positioning itself to expand its customer base by delivering mission-critical solutions for marketing planning and execution.

“We’re delighted to join the Volaris family and look forward to accessing resources and expertise to help market CrossCap’s solutions and invest in our products. The best practices and relationships Volaris offers can help us grow in different markets and advance our product offerings,” says Craig Bushert, CEO and founder of CrossCap.

CrossCap will continue to run autonomously under Craig Bushert as CEO while benefiting from resources available through Volaris.

About Volaris

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com .