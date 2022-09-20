Navitas and JP Electronic Devices Showcase GaN and SiC Solutions for Efficient, Sustainable Design at electronica India

Demos include a wide range of ultra-fast GaN chargers, a new family of GaN half-bridge ICs, and high-performance, rugged SiC MOSFETs

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company announced the company’s participation at electronica India 2022 alongside official distributor JP Electronic Devices.

Taking place from 21st to 23rd September, electronica India is India's and South Asia's leading international trade fair for electronic components, systems, and applications. The event, which is held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, will see almost 700 exhibitors from 18 countries and expects to welcome over 26,000 trade visitors.

During the show, Navitas will be showcasing its advanced portfolio of wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors, which includes the latest family of gallium nitride (GaN) GaNSense™ half-bridge power ICs. Representing the next stage in the high-frequency power electronics revolution, these ICs enable a new level of MHz switching frequencies while dramatically reducing system cost and complexity compared to existing discrete solutions.

Visitors to the Navitas booth will also be able to see technology from GeneSiC™, the silicon carbide (SiC) pioneer that the company acquired in August 2022. GeneSiC MOSFETs and diodes offer the industry’s highest performance, reliability, and ruggedness. They are optimized to meet the power, voltage, and ruggedness demands of applications such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), solar inverters, wind turbines, industrial motors, smart grids, and EVs.

David Carroll, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Navitas, comments: “India and the southern Asian region are key markets for Navitas and electronica India provides an ideal platform to showcase our technologies to designers and engineers developing new generations of applications focused on efficiency and sustainability.”

Navitas and JP Electronic Devices will be exhibiting at Booth EB-21, Hall 10. To arrange an in-person meeting, please contact Rahul Bansal at rahul@jpedindia.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), founded in 2014, is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, and industry leader in GaN power ICs and SiC technology. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped to customers including Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45c8eeb1-0399-472d-a29a-deb3dc97c30a