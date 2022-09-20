Blue Hat (BHAT. US) announces the signing of the memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation with a Singapore Partner

/EIN News/ -- XIAMEN, China, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT) announced that on September 20, 2022, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bigg World Pet Ltd. (“Bigg”), a Singapore company, regarding being a general agent to develop and operate Company’s business strategy games including "Mengqu Monopoly", and “Mengqu Game Box” in Southeast Asia.



Bigg is a company utilizing the world's first independent online to offline (O2O) market driven by blockchain, engaging in digital technology products, online games, etc. It has more than 10 million registered members in Southeast Asia.

Mr. Chen Xiaodong, CEO of Blue Hat, said that through cooperation with Bigg, the Company can quickly and confidently open the Southeast Asian market with the help of Bigg’s own operating channels, unique business model and blockchain technology, which in turn helps the Company improve our global layout capabilities.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat is a leading communication services and IDC business provider and a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010

Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net