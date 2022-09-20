RDE Inc.’s Restaurant.com Reports Positive Data Insights from Summer 2022

/EIN News/ -- Data Suggests Rebound in Consumers Dining at Restaurants and Experiencing Entertainment

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to share diner data insights from its customers from Summer 2022. Restaurant.com discovered that more consumers are looking to get out of the house and eat at restaurants, despite the rising costs.

Restaurant.com has witnessed a 19% increase in consumers’ orders through their affiliate channel for the summer 2022, as compared to the summer of 2021. This is significant as the consumer affiliate channel is focused on bringing new consumers to their program. Compared to last summer, Restaurant.com has also seen a greater than 45% increase in consumer orders in their consumer entertainment line of business. This is further evidence that consumers are returning to in person activities whether dining at restaurants, going to shows, or attending concerts.

Lisa Nason, Director of Marketing of RDE, Inc., commented, “Our consumers want to go out and have memorable dining experiences at our restaurants. We are excited to see that as more people are heading out to eat, we can give our consumers both a wide variety of dining choices and a great value. As the trend continues and more consumers look to dine out more consistently, we are committed to growing our partnerships and providing discounts to restaurants nationwide.”

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

