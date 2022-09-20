Merck Joins Accumulus Synergy as a Sponsor to Transform the Global Drug Regulatory Submission Process

A dozen global pharmaceutical companies have joined effort to accelerate critical therapies to citizens of the world

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Synergy, a non-profit organization working to develop an information and data exchange platform aimed at transforming how life science innovators and health authorities worldwide interact, today announced Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has joined Accumulus Synergy as a sponsor company.



"As Accumulus Synergy continues the global journey to drive transformation towards a digital world, I am extremely pleased to have Merck join our mission. Together, we will leverage cloud technology to improve information exchange with and among health authorities in an effort to reduce drug lag for patients around the world,” said Frank Nogueira, Accumulus Synergy CEO.

“Merck is a pioneer in developing novel medicines and vaccines and providing access to them around the world. As such, we believe Accumulus Synergy platform is an important industry initiative that creates a way for companies to collaborate with health regulators more efficiently," said Darrel Hicks, Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs Innovation, Quality and Strategic Operations, who has also been appointed as a Board Member of Accumulus Synergy.

Accumulus Synergy is developing a powerful and secure cloud-based tool to enhance collaboration, data, and content sharing across all regions of the globe. By leveraging technology to modernize the regulatory lifecycle, this tool will enable a dynamic approach that shifts the focus from documents to data which will create significant value for patients, healthcare providers, health authorities, and biopharma companies globally. Accumulus Synergy will implement the highest safeguards and encryptions to ensure that data is appropriately protected in the company’s ecosystem, in compliance with countries’ privacy laws.

“Our goal is to break new ground in health equity by dramatically accelerating critical therapies to citizens of the world. Accumulus has an excellent and growing team in place, a Board that is today further strengthened by the addition of Merck, and we continue to hire additional staff to meet our platform development objectives. Our non-profit status provides us the ability to work closely with health authorities around the world to support their own data modernization efforts,” commented Jeremy Chadwick, Ph.D., MS, Accumulus Synergy Chairman of the Board and Senior Vice President and Head of Global Development Office, R&D, Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

About Accumulus Synergy

Accumulus Synergy, Inc. is a non-profit organization formed in 2020 to create a cloud-based platform to transform data sharing between the biopharma industry and global health authorities. The common-platform approach aims to improve efficiencies in the regulatory process by leveraging advanced technology, including data science and AI, as well as tools for secure data exchange to improve patient safety, help reduce the cost of innovation, and ultimately bring patients safe and effective medicines faster. It will work with partner companies, key stakeholders, and global health authorities to build and sustain a platform that meets regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry and manufacturing, and regulatory exchanges and submissions. Accumulus Synergy sponsors include: Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Takeda. For more information, please visit www.accumulus.org .