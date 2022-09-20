Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Automated Guided Vehicle Market to be driven by increasing utilisation of unit load carriers to deliver pallets, containers in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share, Research, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Navigation Technology, Application, End Use, Industry, and major regions which include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automated-guided-vehicle-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.0 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10.0%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.6 Billion
The supply chain management has undergone a dramatic transition in technology in recent years. The market for automated guided vehicles such as forklift trucks, pallet trucks, small rack carriers and others has expanded as these vehicles are able to perform desired activities with detailed programming of machines. Furthermore, there is an increasing need for safe, reliable and more efficient material handling in the e-commercial sector, which is fuelling this market.
The growing automated vehicle industry is further boosting the growth. However, the high initial investment and high cost of servicing and maintenance of automated guided vehicles can hinder the market growth. The rapid technical advancements and the increased emphasis on security and precision would lead to the growth of the industry over the projected period.
Automated Guided Vehicle Industry Definition and Major Segments
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) refer to load carriers or material handling systems that are autonomous in nature.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automated-guided-vehicle-market
On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:
Unit Load Carriers
Tow Vehicles
Assembly Line Vehicles
Forklift Vehicles
Pallet Trucks
Special Purpose
Others
Based on navigation technology, the industry can be segmented into:
Vision Guidance
Laser Guidance
Inductive Guidance
Magnetic Guidance
Optical Tape Guidance
Others
The applications can be categorised as follows:
Transportation
Assembly
Distribution
Storage
Waste Handling
Packaging
Others
On the basis of end use, the industry can be bifurcated into:
Manufacturing Sector
Wholesale and Distribution Sector
By industry, the market can be segmented into:
Automotive
Metal and Heavy Machinery
Logistics
Chemical
Aviation
Food and Beverage
Electrical and Electronics
Retail
Others
On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Automated Guided Vehicle Market Trends
A large share of the automated driven vehicle industry is reflected in the unit carrier category. The enhanced use of unit load transporters to provide pallets and wide containers and their ability to effectively plan the task can also be attributed to reducing inventory loss and aisle flow.
Furthermore, unlike fork trucks, it needs no human interaction and is thus suitable for repeated activities in unsafe environments. As they are autonomous in nature, they eliminate human labour requirements and provide employees with improved protection. The increased demand for better protection for employees contributes greatly to this segment’s rise.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Daifuku Co., Ltd., JBT Europe B.V., KUKA AG, Seegrid Corporation, Toyota Material Handling, Inc., and Oceaneering International, Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Mattress Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mattress-market
Precious Metals Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/precious-metals-market
Virtual Reality Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-market
Digital Payment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-payment-market
Home Healthcare Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/home-healthcare-market
Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/regenerative-medicine-market
Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Wound Care Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wound-care-market
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Scar Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/scar-treatment-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other