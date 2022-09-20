5g in defense market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global 5g in defense market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “5G in Defense Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global 5G in defense market reached a value of US$ 765.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8,952.30 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 48.50% during 2022-2027.

5G represents the fifth-generation mobile network technology that carries wireless communications and connects machines, objects, devices, etc. It includes several networks, such as massive machine type communication (MMTC), enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), etc. Furthermore, 5G offers ultra-low latency, uniform user experience, high-speed data, increased reliability, etc. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications across the defense sector to improve and process intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, streamline logistics systems, enable new methods of command and control (C2), etc.

Global 5G in Defense Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing adoption of autonomous vehicles and robots is primarily driving the 5G in defense market. Additionally, the rising utilization of this technology to provide enemy infantry operation information at inconvenient, dangerous, and remote areas is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for 5G services in the defense industry to ensure quick response time, faster transmission of videos and images, real-time battlefield results, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the inflating need for extensive wireless broadband connections is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements, such as the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions that enable the communication between multiple sensors and connected devices, facilitate high-speed data connectivity, offer enhanced network capacity, etc., are anticipated to fuel the 5G in defense market over the forecasted period.

Global 5G in Defense Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Cisco Systems Inc., L3harris Technologies Inc., Ligado Networks, Nokia Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group and Wind River Systems Inc. (Intel Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, communication infrastructure, core network technology, network type, chipset and platform.

Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:

• Small Cell

• Macro Cell

• Radio Access Network (RAN)

Breakup by Core Network Technology:

• Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

• Fog Computing (FC)

• Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

• Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Breakup by Network Type:

• Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

• Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

• Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Breakup by Chipset:

• Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Chipset

• Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chipset

• Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Chipset

Breakup by Platform:

• Land

• Naval

• Airborne

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

