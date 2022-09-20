Metabolomics Market to Set a High Potential Growth by 2022-2028 | At a CAGR 13.2% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

he global metabolomics market size is expected to reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period,

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metabolomics market size is expected to reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Metabolomics market revenue growth can be attributed to its widespread use in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and contact research organizations.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Metabolomics market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Major players profiled in the global market report include Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation (SCIEX), LECO Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Kore Technology Limited, and Human Metabolome Technologies Inc.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Metabolomics Market Segmentation:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Metabolomics Separation Tools

Gas Chromatography

High-performance Liquid Chromatography

Ultra-performance Liquid Chromatography

Capillary Electrophoresis

Metabolomics Detection Tools

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Mass Spectroscopy (MS)

Surface-Based Mass Analysis

Bioinformatics Tools and Services

Bioinformatics Services

Bioinformatics Tools and Database

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Personalized Medicines

Others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Other Indications

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Metabolomics report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• the Middle East and Africa (GCC and the rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key market aspects are illuminated in the report:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global Metabolomics market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global Metabolomics market, the years measured, and the study points.

Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.

Manufacture by Region: This Global Metabolomics report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets.

