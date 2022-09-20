Atari x Butcher Billy Collab Begins Minting Today; Project Includes $500,000 of Benefits to the Atari Community

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — will open minting for a new NFT collaboration with the Brazilian pop culture artist Butcher Billy. The collection of 2,600 unique NFTs, based on 15 original artworks, celebrates Atari’s 50th Anniversary. Each fine art NFT includes a high level of utility, based upon the rarity and characteristics of the individual work. In total, $500,000 worth of benefits will be distributed to holders.

Minting opens today at 1:00 p.m. EDT for people on the Allowlist, which surpassed 40,000 before it was closed on Friday, September 16. Minting for the public will begin at 4:15 p.m. EDT. The mint of 2600 NFTs is first come, first served, with a limit of (1) NFT per allowlisted wallet.

To learn more about the project visit https://888atari50.com/ or you can purchase an NFT from the secondary market at https://opensea.io/collection/50yearsofatari .

Over and above the incredible creativity of the work, the project features $500,000 worth of benefits to the community. Each NFT unlocks benefits tied to its characteristics, which range from:

Free physical merchandise (clothing, consoles, collectible cartridges, and more)

A chance to get some of the $100,000 in perks provided by The Sandbox, including a quantity of free alpha passes

Ongoing digital benefits, including free NFTs, codes to new Atari video games, and more

2,600 Unstoppable Domain accounts, with a combined value of $260,000

Holders will also have a one-in-ten chance of being able to redeem a free, framed art print of their one-of-one NFT. Holders who aren't lucky enough to get a free print can still order one at a discount. Only one print can be ordered per holder, and as an individual NFT is bought and sold it will display the number of prints that have been made.

The benefits of holding one of these NFTs will be ongoing, including:

Access to a token-gated, holders-only Discord community

Allow-listing for all future projects

Early access to select blockchain projects from Atari and its partners

Periodic early access to new Atari video games

Ongoing gamification, including puzzles, easter eggs and treasure hunts

Early access to the Atari Club

Atari and Unstoppable Domains share a goal of making Web3 accessible, so a free Unstoppable Domains account, which has a $100 value, is included with every NFT. Unstoppable Domains replaces long, complicated wallet addresses with gamertag-style usernames. Individuals can then use their personalized “gamertag” to access metaverses and other blockchain experiences, and collect, store and send NFTs.

“Unstoppable Domains is proud to partner with Atari X as they open up new possibilities for gaming in Web3,” said Sandy Carter, SVP of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. “NFT domains, which come with the Atari X NFT, provide usernames and digital identities that people can fully own – from the metaverse to real life. We're excited to work with the legendary brand Atari on utility-driven NFTs."

You can learn more at the website, 888atari50.com . The site lets you access a free metaverse experience, through a partnership with portals, as well as an interactive 1-888 number.

To learn more about Butcher Billy, visit www.illustrationx.com/artists/ButcherBilly/profile and follow him online at instagram.com/thebutcherbilly and twitter.com/billythebutcher .

About ATARI X

Atari X is an initiative that consolidates Atari’s blockchain interests into a unified operation that is wholly controlled by Atari. Through a combination of Web3 development best-in-class partnerships, the Atari X initiative is building a robust blockchain ecosystem that intertwines gaming, utility, and community, and will ensure that blockchain remains an important part of Atari’s business and long-term strategy.

Stay up to date on the Atari X initiative on Twitter (@AtariX) and join the Atari X community on Discord (https://discord.gg/atarix)

A press kit including samples from the NFT collection, a bio for Butcher Billy, logos, and videos is available here: https://link.atari.com/atari-x-press-kit .

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop-culture, follow Atari on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

©2022 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.