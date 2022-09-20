Porch Group’s Floify Announces Technology Partnership with National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB)

Floify Named a 2022 NAMB Service Partner of the Year

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group Inc. (“Porch Group” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, is proud to announce that Floify®, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale solution, has partnered with National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) as a Technology Industry Partner. This is the first year the organizations have partnered to advance the mortgage industry.



Additionally, Floify has been recognized as a Service Partner of the Year by the NAMB as part of its 2022 Recognition Awards. Through the 2022 Recognition Awards, NAMB spotlights providers and partners such as Floify that bring significant value to respective customers through their unique value proposition and outstanding customer service.

“We are proud to be recognized by NAMB for our contribution to the industry in the software and technology space,” said Floify’s President and General Manager, Sofia Rossato. “This partnership and recognition is a testament to our company’s ongoing commitment to growth and innovation, which is strengthened through our integration with our parent company, Porch Group.”

With a focus on streamlining the loan process through a secure communications and document management portal that is accessible by lenders, borrowers, realtors, referral partners, and other loan stakeholders, Floify has amassed over 1 million users worldwide since its conception in 2013. When using Floify to facilitate the mortgage process, loan originators report being able to close loans up to 50% faster and save up to 10 days on the origination process.

“NAMB is proud to honor the companies that have established themselves as leaders in the mortgage industry through innovation, dedication and rising to the challenges of the current marketplace,” said NAMB’s board president, Linda McCoy. “We are thrilled to call Floify a partner and highlight their instrumental role in this industry.”

Floify and other 2022 Recognition Awards recipients will be celebrated at NAMB National 2022, scheduled for October 7-9 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. For more information on NAMB, please visit www.namb.org.

To learn more about Floify, please visit www.floify.com.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 28,500 home services companies, such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

About Floify

Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale software solution that streamlines loan origination by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Lenders use Floify to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. Floify is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit the company's website at floify.com or on social media on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About NAMB

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB members include independent mortgage brokers, loan originators, and small businesses. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB’s active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with State Associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 910,000* licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 39,000* licensed mortgage broker and mortgage lender businesses. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros

