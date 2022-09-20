BRP Group, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BRP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. BRP is the subject of a report published by NINGI Research on September 13, 2022. The report alleges that “BRP has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts’ estimates,” and “the company misled investors by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate.” NINGI also alleges that, “in 2020 BRP’s proprietary ‘MGA of the Future’ technology was misappropriated by an employee and handed to a competitor, as alleged by BRP in a lawsuit,” however, “the company allegedly did not notice the misappropriation until May 2021 but did not disclose the intellectual property theft to investors to date, despite arguing in a lawsuit that the theft has and will have severe damage to BRP’s revenue and market share.”

