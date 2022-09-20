Alimera Announces Reimbursement of Uveitis Indication Granted for ILUVIEN® in Ireland

Reimbursement granted with no restrictions to the label

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians, and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that Alimera Sciences Europe Limited, its Ireland-based European subsidiary, has been granted reimbursement for ILUVIEN ® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant for non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment in Ireland. Reimbursement was granted by the Health Service Executive Corporate Pharmaceutical Unit and National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics in Ireland in line with its label in Europe.



“We continue to expand the availability of our non-infectious uveitis indication in our International Segment with it now accessible to patients in all of our direct markets in addition to our key distributor markets,” said Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimera. “We are excited to make ILUVIEN available for patients suffering from this persistent inflammatory condition and give physicians in these countries a better tool to help their patients see better, longer, with fewer injections.”

The ILUVIEN sustained release intravitreal implant is indicated in Europe for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic diabetic macular edema (DME) considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies and for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

About ILUVIEN

The Company’s primary product ILUVIEN is a sustained release intravitreal implant injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E. to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in late 2019, Belgium in 2021 and Spain and Italy in 2022. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

About Non-Infectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment (NIU-PS)

It is a diverse group of non-infectious uveitic inflammatory conditions that can affect the posterior segment of the eye. NIU-PS can affect people of all ages, producing swelling and destroying eye tissues, which can lead to severe vision loss and blindness and is a leading cause of working age blindness in many countries. Patients with NIU-PS are typically treated with systemic steroids, which are effective, but over time frequently lead to serious side effects, ranging from acne, weight gain, sleep and mood disorders to hypertension and osteoporosis that can limit effective dosing. Patients then often progress to steroid-sparing therapy with systemic immune suppressants or biologics, which may also have severe side effects, including an increased risk of cancer and infection. As a result, there remains a significant need for new therapies with improved efficacy, tolerability, and safety profiles to manage these inflammatory eye conditions.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com .

Forward Looking Statements

