Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,182 in the last 365 days.

The International Future Computing Summit: Remote Work and Play Industry Gathering December 6, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From client to cloud to the network between them, the International Future Computing Summit is inviting market leaders and innovators across the Remote Work and Play industry and the CORA (Create Once Reach All) ecosystem. Virtually held December 6, 2022, discussions cover the industry’s future and its challenges and solutions for meeting the needs of employers, team leaders, and users that want to support the Remote Work and Play lifestyle.

“Remote Work and Play is more than a collection of tools, hardware, and services. It’s an industry with its own beliefs, needs, and challenges. This industry needs a place to learn, network, and grow. TIFCA is hosting this summit so we can learn more and contribute to its exciting future,” said Neil Schneider, Executive Director of The International Future Computing Association.

CORA is an ecosystem of supportive technologies, methods, and frameworks that deliver the same digital content across multiple platforms and devices. As the future of remote work and play could grow from a stronger relationship between client devices, the cloud, and the network that connects them, the CORA ecosystem is also invited to participate.

The summit is for C-Level executives, thought leaders, and organizational decision makers that work in either the Remote Work and Play industry or the CORA ecosystem. Industry sectors include client device makers (PC, mobile, console), cloud service providers, network and broadband, telecommunications, teleconferencing, collaboration tools, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), content development, industry analysis, platforms, SaaS, IHVs, ISVs, streaming, security, innovation, and more.

Past speakers for the IFC Summit include Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Epic Games, Unity, Lenovo, Ericsson, IBM, HTC, Magic Leap, Jon Peddie Research, Autodesk, Google, UL, Razer, The Khronos Group, Dell, HP, AWS, Microsoft, Panasonic, Samsung, M2 Insights, The Foundry, Deloitte, Fraunhofer, Nokia, Christie, Beamr, NIST, Lucasfilm, Sony, Space Channel, Discovery Channel, Tom's Hardware, The Globe & Mail, and more.

Info & Registration
http://www.ifcsummit.com

Follow IFC Summit
http://www.twitter.com/ifcsummit
http://www.facebook.com/ifcsummit

About The International Future Computing Association
http://www.tifca.com

TIFCA is a non-profit network of technology, media, and standards organization thought leaders that share common interests. Its mission is to develop frameworks and initiatives that enable technology adoption.

Media Contact
Carol Warren
Antarra Communications
Tel. 714-890-4500
Email: cwarren@antarra.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

The International Future Computing Summit: Remote Work and Play Industry Gathering December 6, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.