Incognia to Exhibit and Sponsor at Inaugural TrustCon 2022

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile identity pioneer Incognia announced it will be exhibiting and sponsoring at TrustCon 2022 , the first global conference dedicated to trust and safety professionals. Incognia is exhibiting Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT, reinforcing how location makes trust and safety simple.



WHAT: TrustCon is dedicated to trust and safety professionals, bringing them together to share, learn, and collaborate. It is the only global conference of its kind, developed by trust and safety professionals and their peers. This inaugural conference will create an enduring and supporting community; offer workshops and presentations focused on the practice of trust and safety; and explore successes, lessons learned, and the future of the field.

WHEN: In-Person TrustCon | September 27 – 28, 2022 Virtual TrustCon | September 27 – 29, 2022 WHERE: In-Person TrustCon | Sheraton Palo Alto Hotel Virtual TrustCon | Virtual Event Hub

For additional details and to register for the virtual program visit: https://www.trustcon.net/2022/attend

Read more about Incognia’s stance on trust and safety here .

About Incognia

Incognia is a privacy-first location identity company that provides frictionless mobile identity and authentication solutions for fraud prevention and trust and safety. Deployed in over 200 million devices, Incognia delivers a highly precise risk signal with extremely low false-positive rates to banks, fintech, delivery, social, gaming and mCommerce companies, for lower fraud losses, increased mobile revenue and to support trust and safety for users. Incognia’s award-winning technology uses location signals and motion sensors to silently recognize trusted users based on their unique behavior patterns and is a key enabler for zero-factor authentication.

Incognia is privately held and headquartered in Palo Alto, California with teams in New York and Brazil.

Media Contact

Madeline Kalicka, Karbo Communications for Incognia

(240) 427-8961

incognia@karbocom.com