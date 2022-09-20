Sofwave Participate in LifeSci Partners HealthTech Symposium

Virtual fireside chat to take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET



/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, will participate in a medical aesthetics fireside chat at the virtual LifeSci Partners HealthTech Symposium on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



For more information or to register for the 2 day event being held from September 20-21, please visit: https://lifescievents.com/event/healthtech-symposium.

Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chat and panel discussion will be available on the Investors section of Sofwave’s website prior to the start of the event at: https://sofwave.com/investors.

LifeSci Partners HealthTech Symposium will be a virtual event, highlighting public/private digital health and medtech companies that are driving change across virtually every aspect of healthcare.

Given the pace of technological innovation occurring today, we are seeing an unprecedented number of products and services coming to market with the intention of further improving outcomes in a scalable and cost-effective manner. In parallel, we are seeing greater adoption of healthcare technologies by patients and providers and greater urgency from regulators to lower many of the barriers that have historically hindered the development and commercialization of these innovative solutions. Now more than ever, we believe the broader healthcare technology sector is ripe for innovation and is on the precipice of its next great transformation. As such, LifeSci Partners is pleased to host a selection of some of the most promising health tech companies, who will have the opportunity to present to our extensive global network of investors and potential strategic partners.

About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction and lifting using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

