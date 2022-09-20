Bombardier Celebrates Entry-into-service of Challenger 3500 Launch Customer Aircraft

Built on the best-selling super mid-size platform, the Challenger 3500 aircraft combines a luxury cabin experience with performance, reliability, best-in-class operating costs and a smooth ride in a single market-leading package

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that its new award-winning Challenger 3500 business jet, destined for the program’s launch customer, Les Goldberg, Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Technology Partners, has entered into service. Mr. Goldberg, a long-time Bombardier customer, was previously announced as the launch customer for the new super mid-size aircraft at NBAA 2021 and will take ownership of the aircraft later this year.

The latest evolution in the highly successful Challenger lineage, the Challenger 3500 aircraft offers many of the features of the company’s ultra-luxurious Global family as standard equipment, including Bombardier’s stylish and exclusive Nuage seat. The aircraft’s advanced design also prioritizes passenger wellness, with a dramatically lower cabin-pressure altitude that engenders a more pervasive sense of comfort and well-being.

“Our Challenger 3500 business jet is clearly the right aircraft for today. Customers are impressed by the aircraft's elevated experience, from the comfort and sustainability of its cabin to cost efficiency to reliability. And our teams have done an amazing job delivering this aircraft to market in less than a year since it was launched,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “We congratulate Mr. Goldberg on being an early adopter of this ground-breaking aircraft, and we are delighted to share this proud milestone with him.”

The Challenger 3500 aircraft further adds to its string of innovations with the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin to manage lighting, temperature and entertainment systems, the first wireless chargers throughout the cabin and the only 24-inch, 4K display in its class. The technologically advanced Challenger 3500 flight deck includes a standard-equipped auto throttle system and offers the most baseline features in its class.

The next-generation Challenger 3500 business jet has been garnering accolades since the program was launched in September 2021. In April 2022, the aircraft won one of the most sought-after international distinctions for design and innovation excellence, the Red Dot: Best of the Best Award.

“As a previous owner of a Challenger 350 business jet, I can say with confidence that Bombardier has hit all the right notes in creating a next-generation aircraft. The cabin interior is spectacular, and I appreciate the added comfort and productivity that these new features will bring to our worldwide travels. I’m very proud that Entertainment Technology Partners is right at the start of this exciting next chapter in the Challenger evolution,” said Mr. Goldberg.

In line with Bombardier’s commitment to the environment, the Challenger 3500 aircraft is designed and manufactured with sustainability in mind. It is the first business jet in the super mid-size segment to have an Environmental Product Declaration published, documenting the aircraft’s environmental footprint over its lifecycle. In the cabin, a range of high-end, environmentally friendly choices make it possible for customers to opt for up-cycled fabrics, alternative types of wood and natural fibre-based materials without compromising style or comfort. The aircraft also allows flight crews to optimize fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions, using a unique eco app, a first in the business aviation industry.

Bombardier’s iconic Challenger family – the best-selling super mid-size platform for the past seven years – is the platform of choice among top corporate flight departments and charter operators worldwide. Attendees of NBAA 2022 are welcome to come visit the newly delivered Challenger 3500 aircraft in person where it will be on static display in Orlando, Florida from October 18-20.

