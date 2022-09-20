OptimizeRx Extends Exclusive Partnership with ePrescribing Leader Therapy Brands

/EIN News/ -- Innovative best-in-class technology solutions continue to offer HCPs a seamless prescribing experience within the EHR workflow

ROCHESTER, Mich., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy announced a renewed exclusive partnership agreement with Therapy Brands, leveraging their NewCrop solution, a leading electronic prescribing service trusted by hundreds of EHRs nationwide.

The new agreement is an extension of the exclusive partnership between Therapy Brands and OptimizeRx initiated in 2019. The agreement gives NewCrop’s ePrescribing platform unparalleled access to innovative resources for healthcare professionals (HCPs) via the OptimizeRx Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform, which provides the most comprehensive diagnosis support, affordability, access, and adherence resources.

“Therapy Brands is excited to renew this exclusive arrangement, which has been beneficial to both NewCrop and OptimizeRx customers,” said Kelley Blair, Chief Operating Officer, Therapy Brands. “Both Therapy Brands and OptimizeRx are focused on forward-thinking development of digital solutions that help streamline workflows and provide valuable information to patients.”

“We continue to see great benefit in this partnership and are enthused that we’re extending this exclusive agreement,” commented Steve Silvestro, Chief Commercial Officer, OptimizeRx. “It is a testament to the pioneering mindset of both of our companies in continuing to strengthen HCP access to valuable treatment information and resources for themselves and their patients. The expansion of this alliance further cements our leadership in contextual point-of-care HCP messaging as we consistently leverage an increasing number of touchpoints throughout the patient journey with our best-in-class platform.”

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

About Therapy Brands

Therapy Brands is a leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Their electronic prescribing solution, NewCrop, has been deployed in a wide range of EHRs and medical networks since 2003. The company's user interface allows for rapid installation of fully expedited e-Prescription networking, lab integration, secure messaging, registry reporting, DEA-compliant EPCS audit, and more.

For more information, visit www.therapybrands.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Kimberley Sirk, Media Relations Manager

ksirk@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Therapy Brands Media Relations Contact

Nicole Lininger, Director, Strategic Communications

Nicole.lininger@therapybrands.com