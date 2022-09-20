SeaChange to Power Streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ for Grupo TVCable

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), (“SeaChange” or the “Company”), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) development, today announced an expansion of the service portfolio for its customer Grupo TVCable, the leading cable provider in Ecuador, to support the streaming of the FIFA World Cup QatarTM 2022.

SeaChange’s Operator TV Platform for Linear Pay TV and streaming supports Grupo TV Cable in bringing World Cup games to their viewers through the streaming service Xtrim. The service will include highlights, interviews and background stories of players or teams in the tournament. The platform will maximize content monetization through flexible subscription packages and targeted advertising, retain existing and acquire new customers with the highest quality of service on all major device platforms, and increase user engagement with a unique live sports experience. The service is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, connected TVs, Chromecast, Amazon Firestick and the Web. The Xtrim App features time shift television (TSTV) for quick catch up and restart capabilities so that fans will never miss a goal or the start of their favorite team’s game again. A key customized feature, developed by SeaChange for Grupo TVCable, is the enabling of a flexible system that allows an automated increase of the streaming infrastructure to handle large increases in subscriber load during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“The FIFA World Cup is the single most important sports event in the world, and we are thrilled that we can bring to our fans and subscriber base the viewing experience that they expect and deserve,” said Daniel Coronel, COO at GRUPO TVCable. “By partnering with SeaChange, Grupo TVCable is able to strengthen its competitive position ahead of other sports streaming platforms in LATAM and worldwide, delivering over 90 Linear Channels to enable existing and new subscribers to experience world class football, propelled through a world class service.”

“We are incredibly proud that Grupo TVCable is entrusting us to help them monetize their World Cup rights, both through boosting Xtrim’s subscription offering and through ad insertion into the available inventory,” said Chris Klimmer, President at SeaChange. “With our Operator TV platform, we will provide a sports centric live streaming experience designed for the World Cup, a must-see event that attracts five billion viewers worldwide.”

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) provides first-class video streaming, linear TV, and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. The SeaChange technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing and develop new and incremental advertising revenues for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique advertising technology. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base.

About Grupo TVCable

TVCable, the market leader of video delivery in Ecuador, is a telecommunications company that was founded on 100% Ecuadorian capital in 1986, providing bundled services including internet and telephone to enterprise market and beyond. Their service is widely spread over the whole country with state of the art access through Fiber optics. In addition, they launched their OTT service, Xtrim, powered by SeaChange International in 2020, a service that is now upgraded in preparation for the World Cup.

