Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Awards

Aite-Novarica Group recognizes 12 innovative financial institutions leveraging best-in-class initiatives.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group has announced the winners of the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Awards. The awards, which will be presented during the Wealth & Asset Management Forum taking place in New York on November 9, recognize and celebrate the industry’s best and brightest financial services firms across seven dynamic categories. 

In its third year, the awards program honors innovations achieved by wealth management firms leveraging technology to surpass the status quo. Award recipients are leading the industry by identifying and implementing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that are bringing our industry one step closer to next-generation financial services. They are the wealth management firms, regardless of size, that others will follow. The winners across the seven categories are as follows: 

Digital Client Engagement  

  • Advisor Focused: Atria Wealth Solutions 
  • Client Focused: BNP Paribas Wealth Management 
  • Onboarding: Bank of America Merrill Lynch 

Digital Initiative of the Year  

  • North America: RBC Wealth Management U.S. 
  • Europe: Formue 

Sustainable Investing Impact Reporting  

  • North America: Morgan Stanley 
  • Europe: Aviva plc 

Digital Startup of the Year 

  • Investment Management: ALLINDEX 
  • Advice: Bento Engine Inc. 

Financial Wellness: Goldman Sachs 

Sales Enablement/Prospecting: Caixabank 

Digital Asset Provider: SEBA Bank 

“This year’s Impact Awards clearly demonstrate that wealth management firms globally have put a great deal of focus on customizing their proposition to the specific needs of individual end clients in recent years,” says Aite-Novarica Group Director of Wealth Management Alois Pirker. “A broad spectrum of client touch points are being customized, ranging from client reporting, advice, investment strategies (which are being tailored to a client’s ESG-beliefs), and last but not least the digital experience that maximizes end-client engagement,” he adds.   

A global panel of six external experts on digital wealth management selected the winners based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry: 

  • Level of innovation and competitive advantage  
  • Market needs assessment 
  • Impact on customer experience 
  • Impact on customer operational efficiency 
  • Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization 
  • Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction 
  • Level of scalability across customer base 
  • Future roadmap 

The identification of an Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service. 

To request additional information about Aite-Novarica Group’s Digital Wealth Management Impact Awards, please contact us at pr@aite-novarica.com
 
About Aite-Novarica Group: 
Aite-Novarica Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn

