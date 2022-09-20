Zai Lab to Present Analysis of the Impact of Timing for ZEJULA® (niraparib) Maintenance Treatment in Newly Diagnosed Advanced Ovarian Cancer at the 2022 International Gynecologic Cancer Society Meeting

New subgroup analysis of the Phase 3 PRIME study reveals improvement in efficacy outcomes for ZEJULA® (niraparib) maintenance treatment when started within 12 weeks after first-line platinum-based chemotherapy (1LCT)

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, will present a poster featuring initiation timing analysis from the Phase 3 PRIME study of ZEJULA® (niraparib) as maintenance therapy at the upcoming 2022 International Gynecologic Cancer Society (ICGS) Annual Meeting.



This post-hoc analysis of the PRIME Phase 3 study evaluated adults with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer who responded to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, and they were randomized to receive niraparib maintenance treatment or placebo within 12 weeks after chemotherapy completion. The results are as follows:

For patients who received niraparib treatment less than 9 weeks after chemotherapy completion, the median progression-free survival (PFS) (95% CI) was measured at 29.4 months with niraparib versus 8.3 months with placebo (HR =0.31; 95% CI, 0.20–0.48).

For patients who received niraparib at 9 – 12 weeks after chemotherapy completion, the median PFS was 24.7 months with niraparib versus 10.8 months with placebo (HR=0.60; 95% CI, 0.41–0.89).

The initiation timing of niraparib maintenance treatment had no significant impact on its safety profile.



This subgroup analysis provides evidence to support the initiation of niraparib maintenance treatment in patients with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer within 12 weeks after chemotherapy completion.

“We are excited to be presenting at the 2022 International Gynecologic Cancer Society Annual Meeting showing these results improved clinical efficacy when niraparib maintenance treatment is initiated within 12 weeks after chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., President and Head of Global Development, Oncology, Zai Lab. “This study further supports ZEJULA as an important maintenance treatment therapy after platinum-based chemotherapy in people with advanced ovarian cancer.”

“This PRIME study analysis will help support clinical practice in treating advanced ovarian cancer in China, showing niraparib extended progression-free survival when maintenance treatment begins within 12 weeks after chemotherapy,” said Jing Wang, M.D., Director of the Early Clinical Research Center, Hunan Cancer Hospital. “Since a majority of women face recurrence of advanced ovarian cancer after chemotherapy, this study supports niraparib maintenance treatment having a significant clinical benefit in extending progression-free survival compared to placebo.”

Details regarding the e-poster presentation at IGCS 2022 are as follows:

Abstract number: 876

Title: Impact of initiation timing of niraparib maintenance treatment in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer

Speaker: Jing Wang, M.D., Hunan Cancer Hospital

Date: September 29-October 1, 2022

About PRIME Study

The fully powered Phase 3 PRIME study was evaluated in 384 advanced ovarian cancer patients who were in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy and who were randomized 2:1 to receive ZEJULA or placebo as maintenance therapy. The study evaluated the efficacy of ZEJULA as a maintenance treatment, with the primary endpoint of PFS as assessed by blinded independent central review. The starting dose was individualized at 200 mg except for those patients with a baseline body weight ≥ 77kg and a platelet count ≥ 150K/μL, in which case the starting dose was 300 mg.

About Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common gynecologic cancers in China, with over 55,000 newly diagnosed cases and 37,000 deaths in China annually1. While platinum-based chemotherapy is effective at inducing an initial response in ovarian cancer, the disease will recur in the majority of women. New agents that prolong the duration of response following platinum-based treatment and delay the relapse of ovarian cancer will benefit patients with ovarian cancer in China.

1 Globocan 2020.

About ZEJULA (niraparib)

ZEJULA (niraparib) is an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosis and platinum-sensitive relapsed advanced and recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) to platinum-based chemotherapy.

In addition to the PRIME study, Zai Lab has completed several studies in Chinese patients with ovarian cancer:

In September 2020, Zai Lab announced that ZEJULA demonstrated a significant PFS benefit with an improved safety profile in the company’s Phase 3 NORA study of ZEJULA as maintenance therapy for Chinese patients with platinum-sensitive, recurrent ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status.





A Phase 1 pharmacokinetic study of ZEJULA was conducted in Chinese patients with ovarian cancer.

Zai Lab has a collaboration and license agreement with GSK for the development and commercialization of ZEJULA (independently manufactured by Zai Lab) in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

