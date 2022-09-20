Deal Advisors Turn to CapLinked amid a Tumultuous Market

/EIN News/ -- With the deal market suffering from economic upheaval, advisory firms are turning to CapLinked for reliable and easy-to-use virtual data room (VDR) software.



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With soaring inflation and the threat of recession roiling the global economy, middle-market advisory firms are increasingly turning to CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, to provide them with virtual data room (VDR) technology.

Getting deals closed in a challenging environment means that investment bankers and other advisors need dependable, easy-to-use software to manage their transactions and due diligence workflow. CapLinked offers best-in-class VDR software at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers.

Over the past year, a growing number of advisory firms have selected CapLinked to manage their deals. Firms recently choosing CapLinked include Ocean Park Advisors, Victory Partners, CapM, Fluential Partners, and Southwind Capital. They join a large number of existing clients who have opted for CapLinked for their virtual data rooms.

CapLinked’s fintech platform is used to securely share information between firms and manage multi-party interactions during complex transactions and projects. Dubbed the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals” by the Wall Street Journal, the CapLinked platform includes three distinct product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs and large quantities of data; 2) self-serve accounts for smaller clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of information; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who need to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

“In the current market, execution is more important than ever,” said CapLinked’s Chief Operating Officer Christopher Grey. “CapLinked is the perfect solution for advisory firms facing pressure to complete transactions while safeguarding their clients’ data. CapLinked combines enterprise-grade security and a user-friendly experience in a modern virtual data room platform.”

The growing list of companies utilizing CapLinked spans industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include global consultancies such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Houlihan Lokey, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Nomura Securities, Drake Star Partners, Pottinger, and Roth Capital Partners.

About CapLinked, Inc.

CapLinked, Inc. is a fintech innovator whose cloud-based platform is used to protect information shared between firms and manage interactions during multi-party projects. Thousands of companies in over 113 countries worldwide rely on CapLinked’s enterprise, self-serve, and API product lines. Eric M. Jackson (PayPal’s first head of US marketing) and Christopher Grey (former private equity and investment banking executive) founded the company in 2010. CapLinked is a trademark of CapLinked, Inc. Visit https://www.caplinked.com to learn more.

