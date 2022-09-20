Executive Benefits Team to Present at NAIFA Advanced Practice Symposia

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vice Presidents – Retirement, Chris Nyland and Kenny DePaola of Fulcrum Partners , a OneDigital Company, will be featured presenters at the upcoming NAIFA Advanced Practice Symposia. Scheduled for September 29, 2022, at the Radnor Hotel in St. Davids (Philadelphia), Pennsylvania, the event will include high-impact presentations by thought leaders in financial planning and insurance.



Chris Nyland and Kenny DePaola will address the topic of Expanding Your Business Client Opportunities with Nonqualified Benefits. “The business marketplace is challenging,” said Chris Nyland. “Financial planners and advisors have become ‘frontline responders’ on the economy as their clients turn to them for help navigating today’s changing tax and regulatory environments.”

Kenny DePaola said, “Our presentation will help advisors untangle the confusion created by complex regulatory issues and a changing economy and help them better define their role as an indispensable resource for their business owner clients.”

The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), in conjunction with the Society of Financial Service Professionals (FSP), has organized the half-day symposia to equip NAIFA, FSP, NAEPC Members and other financial planning professionals for growth and success in today’s marketplace. Continuing Education Credits will be offered to licensed professionals in insurance, legal and certified financial planning (CFP).

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience, and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing, and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Initially founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

