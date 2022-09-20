In Vitro Fertilization Services Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in workforce are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 13.61 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.84%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global In Vitro Fertilization Services Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The market is seeing revenue growth due to changes in consumer behaviour, an increase in the number of women in the workforce, a preference for late pregnancy, a move from rural to urban regions, a decline in marriage rates, and an increase in the trend of same-sex marriages. The failure to conceive affects about 6.7 million women in the U.S., according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). In addition, 25% of Americans have more than one infertility factor. Additionally, researchers have created techniques that are applied beforehand to increase the success rate of in-vitro fertilisation.

Reagent segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2021 due to increasing number of in vitro fertilization procedures. Increased demand for cryopreservation, embryo, and sperm preparation is driving revenue growth of the segment. Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to established reliability and a higher success rate of frozen non-donor for pregnancy. Procedure cost is also lower as compared to cycles which use of fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is simpler for both, reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on the women’s body. Fertility clinics play a vital role in healthcare systems, and can aid individuals and couples in recognizing fertility problems, seeking diagnosis, and getting a proper solution.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the In Vitro Fertilization Services market include:

Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., OvaScience, Boston IVF, and EMD Serono Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IVF Services Market on the basis of procedure, product, end-use, and region:

• Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2030)

o Fresh Donor

o Fresh Non-Donor

o Frozen Donor

o Frozen Non-Donor

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2030)

o Reagents

1. Cryopreservation media

2. Ovum processing media

3. Embryo culture media

4. Sperm processing media

o Equipment

1. Sperm separation system

2. Imaging system

3. Cabinet

4. Incubators

5. Ovum aspiration pump

6. Micro manipulation system

7. Gas analyzer

8. Accessories

9. Anti-vibration tables

10. Laser system

11. Cryosystems

12. Witness system

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2030)

o Hospitals

o Research Laboratories

o Fertility clinics

o Surgical Centers

o Cryobanks

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the In Vitro Fertilization Services industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of In Vitro Fertilization Services?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

