Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents Market Size Likely to Reach At CAGR of 8.1% By 2025 | Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

Hemostasis & Tissue Agents Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemostasis is a physiological process that preserves blood fluidity by preventing blood loss from the body. Hemostasis is defined by the production of clots caused by the activation of the natural coagulation cascade. However, in the case of significant surgery or trauma, blood loss is considerable and cannot be controlled by the natural healing process. Thus, hemostats and tissue sealing agents help in such instances by reducing blood loss and aiding in the healing of the lesion. Hemostats and tissue sealing agents are becoming more popular, as excessive bleeding during surgical procedures can be dangerous.

The global hemostasis & tissue sealing agents market was valued at US$ 3,236.2 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Hemostats and tissue sealants are used to control excessive bleeding in a variety of medical applications, including hernia fixation surgery, orthopaedic surgery, spinal injury, trauma or accident wound closure, ophthalmic injuries or replacements, burns, neurosurgeries, urological disorders, and other chronic conditions. As a result, the growing number of surgical procedures is likely to be a major factor driving the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market. According to the Wound Management Innovation Center (2015), wounds are projected to impact about 433,000 persons in Australia, with an annual economic cost of around US$ 2.85 billion.

• Cryolife, Inc. *

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Ethicon LLC

• Integra Lifesciences Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson & Company

• Cohera Medical, Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Medtronic

• Braun Melsungen AG

• MIL Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

The Global Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2017-2025). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

By Product Type:

Topical Hemostats

Mechanical Hemostats

Collagen Based Hemostats

Cellulose Based Hemostats

Gelatin Based Hemostats

Polysaccharide Based Hemostats

Active Hemostats

Flowable Hemostats

Adhesives & Tissue Sealing Agents

Natural Tissue Sealants

Synthetic Tissue Sealants

Adhesion Barrier Products

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

