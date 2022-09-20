Source Photonics Wins ECOC Industry Award for its Family of Telecom Grade 400G QSFP-DD and 100G QSFP28 PAM4 Product Solutions for Optical Transport Applications

Award Recognizes Source Photonics' Proven Expertise and Commitment in Optical Transport Market with Collaborative Ecosystems

Source Photonics, a leading vendor of innovative and reliable optical connectivity products for hyperscale data center and optical transmission applications, today announced that its family of telecom grade 400G QSFP-DD and 100G QSFP28 PAM4 product solutions for dual-rate OTU transmission has won the 2022 Industry Award in the category of Optical Transport from the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) – a premier industry exhibition held in Basel, Switzerland during September 19-21, 2022.

ECOC created the fiber communication industry awards in six categories to put the spotlight on technology and product commercialization happening within the industry. The awards recognize and highlight key industry achievements in advancing optical components, photonic integration, optical transport, networking, data center innovation and FTTx access.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Optical Transport Award at this prestigious exhibition on optical communications," said Dr. Frank Chang, Chief Engineer and CTO, Source Photonics, "The availability of the OTU dual rate 100G and 400G transceivers extends the applications of client optics from cloud data centers to optical transport markets with fast switching protection, while improving the link performance and reducing the power consumption at the same time. This represents a significant breakthrough for extending 100G PAM4 technology into OTN transport area, and this award is a testament of our continued commitment and leadership position in optical transport market. Now service providers can connect routers directly to optical transport networks without client interfaces, and this type of network architecture achieves huge savings in upfront costs and ongoing expenses."

"Congratulations to Source Photonics for winning one of only six awards being given in our cornerstone industry exhibition on optical communications," said Emma Harvey, Commercial Director, Nexus Media Events, organizers of the ECOC Exhibition, "Our awards are selected from top industry players. After careful consideration, our judges determined Source Photonics' 100G and 400G OTU dual rate transceiver solutions represents significant achievements in optical transport – Source Photonics are well deserved winner of this award category."

Visit Us at ECOC 2022 exhibition

Source Photonics will be participating in ECOC's exhibition this year and showcase live demonstrations of its 100G QSFP28 and 400G DR4 QSFP-DD OTU dual rate transceivers running error free operation with OTN traffic along with our industry partners at Source Photonics Booth #211. The ECOC exhibition is taking place Sept 19-21, 2022.

"VIAVI Solutions has a long tradition of working with Source Photonics to help them design, demonstrate and release next-generation transceiver products to market," said Director, Viavi Lab & Production Strategy, VIAVI Solutions. "We jointly demonstrate the OTN capabilities at 100G and 400G PAM4 using VIAVI's ONT-800 platform. Using the comprehensive traffic generation and analysis capabilities of the ONT, it demonstrates 400G OTN traffic can be successfully transmitted over optical fiber using Source Photonics' client optics, and they fully aligned with the appropriate OTN standards."

"We are pleased to partner with Source Photonics to demonstrate our state-of-art 7-nm Centenario™ 112G PAM-4 DSP operating inside 100G QSFP28 transceivers at OTU rates with fast locking capability," said Khushrow Machhi, Sr. Director of Marketing of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom, "Broadcom continues to innovate and drive new requirements of 100G PAM-4 DSP to satisfy the unrelenting quest for optical transport applications that will enable the industry leading 100G PAM4 based modules for service provider and carrier OTN networks."

"This is a well-deserved recognition for a company that has long been at the forefront of optical transport technology and we take great pride that the company selected the Marvell® Porrima™ PAM4 DSP for its telecom grade 400G QSFP-DD DR4/FR4 module," said Xi Wang, Vice President of Marketing, Optical Connectivity at Marvell. "The Porrima PAM4 DSP delivers unprecedented levels of performance and power efficiency for both service providers and emerging, performance-centric applications at the network edge. Innovations in optics continue to play a fundamental role in the evolution of the cloud and we look forward to further collaboration with Source Photonics."

"We value our partnership with Source Photonics, and we're pleased that our SN solutions are featured in their 400G PAM4 OTN demo at ECOC," said Yohei Sato, Vice President of Sales, SENKO, "The SN connector is a perfect fit for 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceivers that can double transceiver face plate density and support the future exponential bandwidth demand in service provider market."

"Source Photonics understands what service providers need right now, and it has responded with high-performance PAM-4 DSP-based transceiver solutions to meet those needs," said Andrew Schmitt, Founder and Directing Analyst at Cignal AI. "Source Photonics' PAM-4 technology can extend to support OTN connections outside of the cloud data center to deliver a highly integrated, cost-effective solution that is easy to assemble."

About Source Photonics:

Source Photonics is a leading global provider of innovative and reliable technology that enables communications and data connectivity, in next-generation mobile and fixed-line access networks, in metro networks, and in data centers. We add value to our customers by developing next-generation solutions that enable their growth by meeting the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises applications worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, USA with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and Sales offices worldwide.

For more information about Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.

