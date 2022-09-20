Submit Release
Global Sleep Apnea Device Market to Grow at 7.8% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleep apnea device market is growing at a considerable CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases and growing innovation and development of new products are estimated to be the prime factors that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market.

However, rising availability of alternative method along with high cost involvement in major medical devices are some factors constraints that are hindering the growth of the global sleep apnea device market across the globe.

Further, increasing demand for remote monitoring and home care products along with increasing awareness are some of the key factors that are creating opportunity for the market.

New product launches in the market are likely to drive the growth of the global sleep apnea device market. For instance, in February 2020, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. had introduced F&P Evora, one of its new nasal masks in order to give proper treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. F&P Evora offers streamlined design along with minimalism of a nasal pillow mask for the patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea for giving better performance as it sit comfortably under the nose.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Determinants

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Sleep Apnea Device Market by Device
5.1.1. Respiratory Positive Airway Pressure Devices
5.1.2. Sleep Apnea Machine Mask
5.1.3. Humidifiers
5.2. Global Sleep Apnea Device Market by Type
5.2.1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea
5.2.2. Central Sleep Apnea
5.2.3. Mixed Sleep Apnea
5.3. Global Sleep Apnea Device Market by End-User
5.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics
5.3.2. Home Care

6. Regional Analysis

7. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • 3B Medical Inc.
  • Aeroflow, Inc.
  • Allied Motion, Inc.
  • Agiliti Health, Inc.
  • Biron Health Group
  • BMC Medical Co., Ltd.
  • Circadiance
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medical depot Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • PMD Solutions
  • ResMed
  • Sleepnet Corp.
  • Somnetics International, Inc.
  • TotalCare eHealth
  • Whole You, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1r9sp


