Global Glaucoma Treatment Market Report 2022: Continuous Drug Innovations Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glaucoma treatment Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glaucoma treatment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Glaucoma is one of the major eye disorders which causes damage to the optic nerve and can cause to result in vision loss and blindness. It is referred to as a silent thief of sight, it shows no pain observed until noticeable vision occurs.

Glaucoma is generally observed due to raised intraocular tension in people. It mostly occurs in people over the age of 40, however, congenital glaucoma is also observed across the globe. The growing geriatric population is one of the key factors responsible for the growing incidence of glaucoma. The incidence and prevalence rate of glaucoma disease is growing at a significant rate across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, around 2.2 billion people from across the globe had been suffering from one or the other kind of visual impairment and 80.0% of these were considered avoidable.

The most common treatments for glaucoma are eye drops and, rarely, pills. However, advancement in surgical treatment has boosted the growth of ophthalmic laser application in the treatment of glaucoma. There are various types of laser surgeries that are used for treating glaucoma such as Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT), Argon Laser Trabeculoplasty (ALT), Laser Peripheral Iridotomy (LPI), and Laser Cyclophotocoagulation among others.

Apart from it, the continuous innovations in the drugs and rising number of patients with diabetes have resulted in significant growth opportunities. Although some factors hinder the growth of the market include a lack of awareness about the disease and its treatment in various regions, and postoperative complications resulting after glaucoma surgery. Rising awareness initiatives about glaucoma and technological advancements are also creating opportunities for the glaucoma treatment market. Besides this, no pain and lack of symptoms other than noticeable vision are considered as the challenge for the market.

