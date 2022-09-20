Nexign Launches a New Revenue Management Solution to Empower Potential and Accelerate Monetization for CSPs

Nexign Revenue Management offers operators unlimited flexibility to capitalize on emerging monetization models and services beyond connectivity

The new cloud-native solution provides a single convergent platform to manage the entire revenue generation process across all verticals, optimize business processes, and ensure operational flexibility

The solution supports monetization of 5G services

Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, launches a new cloud-native solution offering communications service providers (CSPs) unlimited flexibility to capitalize on emerging monetization models and services beyond connectivity. Nexign Revenue Management provides a single convergent platform to help operators consolidate diverse revenue streams and manage the entire revenue generation process across all business verticals. The solution helps optimize business processes and reduce TCO while driving revenue growth and enhancing customer billing experience. It also ensures operational flexibility not limited by vendor or technology and supports 5G monetization.

"When CSPs start actively expanding their product portfolios, exploring new business lines, and quickly launching innovative products, they require a modern and flexible monetization system capable of meeting the needs of a dynamic market. Besides, the issues of optimizing efficiency and lowering operating costs come to the fore. Addressing these challenges, we are introducing a much-needed solution for reducing complexity, harmonizing all revenue streams, and ensuring a convergent user experience across all business verticals. Nexign Revenue Management gives CSPs endless flexibility to develop cutting-edge offerings, decrease time to market for new products, and monetize current and upcoming services in the increasingly complex environment," comments Natalia Komleva, CEO of Nexign.

Nexign Revenue Management represents a cloud-native, flexible, and scalable solution based on microservices architecture. It covers the entire revenue management process — from charging and policy management to billing and collection management — and is ready to work with any telecom services, digital subscriptions, or third-party products and bundles.

The solution includes convergent charging, extensive policy management, network exposure, and network analytics functionalities that operate with advanced 4G and 5G network monetization. Nexign Revenue Management natively supports the convergence of B2B and B2C business lines, prepaid and postpaid payment models, fixed-line, broadband, and mobile networks, and easily integrates with any digital layer and other systems in the operator's BSS landscape. It works with up to 100 million subscribers and can process 100 thousand transactions per second. The solution was designed in accordance with 3GPP, ETSI, and TM Forum industry standards and can be integrated into the BSS landscape through TM Forum's certified Open APIs.

About Nexign:

Over 30 years in the market, Nexign has been supporting digital transformation of businesses around the globe. The company offers convergent BSS systems for telecom operators and cutting-edge solutions designed to advance employee experience management and enable digital ecosystems. We strive to strengthen partnerships with our clients by offering them innovative products based on state-of-the-art technologies and extensive expertise in the field of IT and telecommunications. For more information, visit: www.nexign.com.

