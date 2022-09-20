The Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.2%, During the Period 2022-2030, claims InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Alcohol Market - by Type (Hard Kombucha (3 to 5% Alcohol, 6 to 8% Alcohol, Others), Hard Seltzers (1.0% to 4.9% Alcohol), 5.0% to 6.9% Alcohol, Others), Cocktails and Long Drinks, Flavored Alcoholic Beverages, Hard Coffee, Hard Tea, Wine Spritzers/Coolers, Sake RTDs, Other Types), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels),– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features detailed industry analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant key insights and trending factors.

According to the updated version of market research report by InsightAce Analytic, the global ready-to-drinks (RTDs) alcohol market is estimated to be valued at US$ 36.42 Bn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2030

The increasing popularity of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcohol among gen-Z and millennials, as RTD is a convenient drink compared to other spirits, and the growing youth population are some of the major driving factors responsible for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcohol market growth. Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages are made with this concept having low alcohol content and high sensory taste with unique flavours. Major vendors are focused on fulfilling consumer demand through beverages with a touch of spirits. A growing number of hypermarkets & supermarkets selling RTD alcohol is fueling the growth of the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Alcohol market.For instance, Kaufland is a major Germany-based retail supermarket chain, currently present in 8 European countries operating almost 1300 stores. The company have a plan to take over 101 locations of its competitor Real.

Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Alcohol Market – Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to affect the consumer's spending power due to the economical challenges raised due to employments. Economic challenges faced by the consumers may drive price-based shopping, increasing consumption of low priced beverages rather brand-based shopping This is expected to impact the purchase of premium low and no alcohol beverages products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected several markets across the globe and is also expected to make an impact on the global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Alcohol Market. There was a price hike in alcohol sales in a few countries during the pandemic. Few countries have implemented duty hikes on alcohol sales in terms of a COVID period, which was between 10-75%. This duty has impacted the RTD alcohol price, and consumers face a big price hike and hence opt for harder forms of alcohol, low quality and low-priced products, which can impact consumer's health

Key Takeaways of the Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Alcohol Market:

Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Alcohol Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcohol consumption among the youth generation. RTDs, more commonly known as alcopops, are marketed in ways very attractive to younger people. They are often fruity and sweet and come in colourful packaging, sometimes with cartoon-style designs.

Today's young people, generation Z, is the least alcohol-consuming generation in history. Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcohol is the already established alcohol industry's strategy to push alcohol to maximize its profits.

For instance, the 2019 Youth Risk Behavioral Survey found that more than 25% of students had alcohol in the 30 days before they took the survey. Also, one in seven reported binge alcohol use in the last 30 days.

According to a recent study, nearly half (46.3 %) of all calls to U.S. poison control centres involving supersized alcopop consumption were made for consumers below the legal age for alcohol use.

Among types, Cocktails and Long Drinks segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to rising spirits and cocktail culture, and increasing demand among consumers for high-quality canned and bottled cocktails

The prominent players in the Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol industry include: Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Bacardi Limited, Beam- Suntory, Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc., Boston Beer Company, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Manchester Drinks, Loverboy Inc., Served hard seltzer, Wild Drum Beverages Pvt Ltd., White Claw, Carlsberg A/S, Nauti Seltzer (Wachusett Brewing Co.), Oskar Blues, Truly Hard Seltzer Beverage Co, LLC, Henry's Seltzers, Polar Beverages, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, GiG Hard Seltzer, Corona Seltzer, Founders Brewing Co., Lone River Beverage Company, MIKE'S HARD SELTZER, Monster Beverage Corporation, Phusion Projects LLC, Sun King Brewing, OPEAN-Eau Pétillante Alcoolisée, Spoetzl Brewery, Blue Norther Hard Seltzer, Future Proof Brands, The Gambrinus Company, Jose Cuervo, BERCZY Drinks, Nude Beverages, Natural Light, STËLZ, Bodega Bay Drink, SAVIS Craft Brewery, Austin Eastciders, GT's Kombucha, Kyla Hard Kombucha, Boochcraft, Flying Embers, Reed's Inc., Wild Tonic, New Holland Brewing, Unity Vibration Kombucha, and June Shine.

The company's growing focus on new brand propositions, such as bottled cocktails with natural ingredients, to boost the visibility and demand for this alcoholic beverage is boosting the global market demand. Moreover, New product development and the launch of new flavors and blends of premixed drinks with innovative packaging will positively impact the global market's growth.

Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Regional Analysis:

North America led the market in 2021. In North America, U.S. accounted for a major contributor in terms of revenue share due to the high demand for on-the-go items in different flavors and combinations. Changing end-user preferences for flavored beverages, rising demand for Hard Seltzer and Hard Kombucha the presence of several producers with large production volumes and diverse flavour product portfolios are all projected to contribute to market expansion. For instance, in 2019, White Claw the Hard Seltzer Brand was the number one seltzer in U.S. with sales of about $1.5 billion. In Europe, The U.K. is one of the major manufacturers and users of RTD alcoholic beverages. The drift of low alcoholic beverage consumption has had a significant impact on the expansion of the regional Ready-to-Drinks (RTD) Alcohol market. Moreover, the growing demand for low-alcohol, convenient alcoholic beverages has led to an increase in RTD alcoholic beverage consumption. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate throughout the projection period due to developing countries like India, China, and South Korea improving the standard of living and increasing population.

The Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Segments

The Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Type

Hard Seltzers

1.0% to 4.9% Alcohol



5.0% to 6.9% Alcohol



Others

Hard Kombucha

3 to 5 % Alcohol



6 to 8 % Alcohol



Others

Flavored Alcoholic Beverages

Cocktails and Long Drinks

Hard Tea

Hard Coffee

Wine Spritzers /Coolers

Sake RTDs

Other Types

The Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

The Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Europe Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Germany

Spain

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

India

South Korea

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

