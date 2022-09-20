USD 739.69 Mn incremental growth expected in Automotive Sensors Market in France; ABB Ltd. and Analog Devices Inc. to emerge as key vendors

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive sensors market size in France is expected to grow by USD 739.69 million. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the auto parts and equipment industry. Some of the factors considered to estimate the market size include the revenue generated by automotive components and accessories companies operating in France, revenue generated by automotive retailers, the average life span of automobile components, GDP growth, per capita income, and others. Download PDF Sample Report

The automotive sensors market in France is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized vendors. The large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas the smaller vendors are concentrated in the regional markets. The vendors compete in terms of price, technology, quality, brand identity, and distribution. The increasing competition in the market is compelling the vendors to reduce the prices of their products, which may negatively impact their profit margins.

The increasing demand for vehicle and environmental safety has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of semiconductors might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio considers ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Cepton Technologies, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., First Sensor AG, General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Infineon Technologies AG, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Luminar Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG as dominant players.

The automotive sensors market in France is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing penetration of ADAS technology will be driving the demand for automotive sensors in the passenger cars segment.

Distribution Channel

The OEM segment will account for maximum sales in the market over the forecast period. The increasing focus of automotive OMEs on EVs is driving the growth of the segment. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive sensors market in France report covers the following areas:

Automotive Sensors Market in France 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive sensors market growth in France during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive sensors market size in France and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive sensors market in France

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive sensors market vendors in France

Automotive Sensors Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 739.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.66 Regional analysis France Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Cepton Technologies, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., First Sensor AG, General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Infineon Technologies AG, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Luminar Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

