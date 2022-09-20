Film capacitor market Size to Increase to Reach USD 0.42 billion by 2029, Predicts Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Film capacitor market.

Film capacitor market will exhibit strong growth expanding at an astounding CAGR of 2.7 % to reach above USD 0.42 billion by 2029

A film capacitor is an electrical capacitor that uses a thin plastic film as its dielectric. Numerous sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and manufacturing, use these capacitors. Film capacitors are cheap, have a low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and self-inductance, and are generally reliable over time. Depending on the properties that the capacitor needs, it can either be metallized or left untreated following the film manufacturing process. Film capacitors are also utilised for high frequency, high power applications including heating, pulse power energy discharge, and AC capacitors for electrical distribution. They employ polypropylene film as a dielectric. Film capacitors are widely used in a range of sectors due to their exceptional characteristics.

The main driver of the growth of the film capacitor market is the rise in demand for capacitors in consumer electronics products like tablets, smartphones, and laptops. However, some of the key elements that might impede the growth of the film capacitor market are the tightening of environmental and industrial regulations as well as poor price margins. In addition, it is projected that increasing consumer demand for electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles would accelerate the growth of the film capacitor market.

Recent Developments:

August 23, 2022 – KYOCERA AVX Celebrates the Release of its 1,000th TRAFIM Series High-Voltage Power Film Capacitor for DC Filtering Applications

December 21, 2020 – Cornell Dubilier Acquires Capacitor Division from NWL

Aspects Details By Product AC DC By Type Paper Plastic By Industry Vertical Automotive Power and Utilities Consumer and electronics Telecommunication Others By Region Americas (U.S., Rest of Americas) EMEA (Germany, Middle East & Africa, Rest of EMEA) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Key Market Players Panasonic Corporation, AVX Corporation, KEMET Corporation, TDK Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Electro Technik Industries, Inc., WIMA GmbH & Co. KG, Ningbo Topo Electronic Co., Ltd., Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd.

Film Capacitor Market Players

Some of the major players in the global film capacitors market are AVX Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., KEMET, Ningbo Topo Electronic Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., WIMA GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Market Segments: Film Capacitor Market

Film Capacitor Market by Product, 2020-2029

Film Capacitor Market by Type, 2020-2029

Paper Film Capacitor

Plastic Film Capacitor

Film Capacitor Market by Application, 2020-2029

Electronic Circuits

Radio Frequency Interference Suppression Film Capacitors

Lighting Ballasts

Damping Capacitors

Power Film Capacitors

Film Capacitor Market by End User, 2020-2029

Automotive

Power and Utilities

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Others

Asia Pacific to Lead the Film Capacitor Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global film capacitor market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of film capacitors operate in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the largest consumer of film capacitors owing to a growing industrial base in developing nations such as China and India in the region.

Additionally, demand for film capacitors is growing in Asia Pacific due to rising demand from information and communication technologies coupled with use of efficient circuits in diverse applications and consumer durables.

Film Capacitor Market Dynamics

Drivers

Use in Customer Electrical Elements

The enormous need for film capacitors in consumer electrical components, rising demand for high-warmth film capacitors, and adoption of nanolayer coating capacitors all promote entry into the film capacitor market during the course of the projected year.

Increase in Electronic Devices

The market is growing faster due to consumer desire for these films, which enable encapsulation to organic and printed electronic devices without compromising their printability, performance, or functionality. The market benefits from the increase in demand for electronic gadgets with quick reaction times.

Rise in the Use of Film Capacitor

The market is also influenced by the growing usage of film capacitors in production since they maintain capacitance values for longer. These capacitors are renowned for having a low failure rate and a longer shelf life.

Opportunities

Additionally, during the projection period of 2022 to 2029, increased film capacitor adoption in electronic transportation systems and mechanical elevations provide lucrative prospects to market participants. Additionally, a spike in investments will help to grow the sector.

Restraints/Challenges

This film capacitor market report details recent developments, trade laws, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market participants, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market laws, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, and geographical information Contact Data Bridge Industry Research for an Analyst Brief to learn more about the film capacitor market. Our staff will assist you in making an informed choice to build your market.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Film Capacitor Market

